Pune Municipal Corporation Sets Time Limit For Construction Work; Activity Allowed Only 7 AM To 9 PM | AI

Pune: To curb rising air and noise pollution, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has restricted construction activity timings across the city. As per directives approved by the Municipal Commissioner on March 18, 2026, all construction-related work within city limits will now be permitted only between 7:00 am and 9:00 pm.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over increasing pollution levels caused by large-scale construction and excavation activities going on across Pune. Authorities noted that work continuing early in the morning and late into the night has been contributing to worsening air quality and noise levels, pushing the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) into unhealthy ranges.

Civic officials have also been receiving frequent complaints from residents regarding disturbance caused by construction noise and dust pollution. These issues have raised serious health concerns among citizens, prompting the administration to take stricter measures.

According to the circular issued by City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, the revised timing rules will apply to all types of construction projects within PMC limits. Additionally, these conditions will now be a mandatory part of the construction permit commencement certificate, ensuring stricter enforcement.

The circular has been shared with senior civic officials, zonal deputy commissioners, and key industry bodies, including CREDAI Pune, NARED, and the Marathi Construction Professionals Association, with instructions for strict implementation.

The move is expected to bring some relief to residents affected by continuous construction activity, while also helping authorities maintain better control over pollution levels in the city.