Good News for Punekars: Two Bullet Train Routes Planned, Mumbai–Pune Travel Time To Drop To 48 Minutes | Photo: Representative Image

Pune: High-speed rail connectivity is set to transform travel for Pune, with the proposed Mumbai–Pune and Pune–Hyderabad bullet train routes being given priority. Planning for these corridors has begun, and work is expected to start soon.

Officials said the Mumbai–Pune bullet train will cut travel time to just 48 minutes. This is expected to make daily travel faster and more convenient for commuters. The route will also support business and industrial movement between the two cities.

The proposed Pune–Hyderabad bullet train is likely to reduce travel time to around two hours. The corridor is expected to strengthen links between Maharashtra and Telangana. It may also boost the IT and industrial sectors while creating new job opportunities.

These routes are part of a larger plan to develop seven bullet train corridors across the country. Two of these are in Maharashtra, with Pune playing a key role.

Meanwhile, work on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project is progressing at a fast pace. Construction of a 21-kilometre undersea tunnel is underway. Foundation work, pillar construction, and track-laying have already started. Bridges are also being built across 17 rivers as part of the project.

Officials believe the bullet train network will improve connectivity and support economic growth across regions, with Pune emerging as an important hub.