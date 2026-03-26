Pune: 29-Year-Old Crushed Under Truck In Shirur While Sleeping; Driver Charged | Sourced |Shutterstock

Shirur: A 29-year-old man was crushed to death after a truck ran over him while he was sleeping under it in a parking area at Rajasthan Dhaba in Sardwadi. Police have registered a case against the truck driver for negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Asaram Sathe, a resident of Jalna. The incident took place in the early hours of February 23, according to police.

Officials said the truck driver, Balasubrahmanyam Murgesan from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, started the vehicle in the morning and moved it forward without noticing that Sathe was sleeping underneath. During this, the rear wheel passed over Sathe’s waist, causing severe injuries that led to his death.

Police also said the driver fled the spot without offering any help after the accident. A complaint in the case has been filed by Police Sub-Inspector Rajendra Bankar at Shirur Police Station. A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against the driver.

Further investigation is underway under the guidance of Officer-in-Charge Sandesh Kenjale. Police are currently searching for the driver.