Pune: No Fuel Shortage, Petrol Dealers Association And Oil Companies Urge Citizens Not To Panic

Pune: No Fuel Shortage, Dealers and Oil Companies Urge Citizens Not To Panic | Sourced

Pune: Amid rumours of a fuel shortage and reports of panic buying in some areas, the Petrol Dealers Association Pune and oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, have clarified that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel and that supply in the city remains stable.

The Petrol Dealers Association Pune said an “unnecessary rush” was seen at a few outlets due to news from other districts. However, it clarified that the situation in Pune is normal, with adequate fuel stock available at all petrol pumps.

The association urged citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media and to avoid unnecessary crowding or standing in long queues. It also warned against black marketing and advised people not to purchase fuel through unofficial means.

The association said it is closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure smooth supply across the city. It is assured that if there is any update or shortage, the public will be informed immediately.

Meanwhile, oil companies said the rumours about fuel shortage are false and misleading. They confirmed that all petrol pumps have sufficient stock and that supply chains are functioning smoothly without any disruption.

Indian Oil stated that adequate fuel is available at all its outlets and appealed to citizens to remain calm and avoid panic buying. Bharat Petroleum also confirmed that there is no shortage of fuel anywhere and that India has sufficient reserves of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and ATF.

Both companies advised citizens to rely only on official information and not to stock fuel unnecessarily, as it may cause inconvenience to others. Authorities and fuel dealers have reiterated that there is no need to panic, as fuel supply in Pune remains sufficient and stable.