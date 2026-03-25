Pune: Complete Bhama Askhed Project Without Delay, Orders PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has said that the Bhama Askhed water supply project must be completed at the earliest to ensure a clean and regular water supply to citizens.

PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge gave these instructions during an inspection of the project on Wednesday. He said the project is important to meet the growing water needs of the city and should be completed on time without any delay.

During the visit, the mayor reviewed key works under the project. He inspected the raw water pumping station at Waki Tarf Wada and took details about supplying 167 million litres of water per day to the city. He also reviewed the progress of a 7.30-km pipeline being laid to Talegaon.

Officials informed him that technical processes for the break pressure tank at Naulakh Umbre are complete. The mayor directed that construction should begin immediately. He also reviewed the 18.80-km pipeline work up to the water treatment plant at Chikhali.

The mayor stressed that the project should be completed with good quality and within the set timeline. He said the project will help solve water shortage issues in many parts of Pimpri Chinchwad.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi said water supply is a key issue, and strong infrastructure is being developed through this project. He added that there will be no delay in execution, and all departments have been told to complete the work on time.