Satara Crime: Techie Kills Self Due to Loss in Rummy, Private Moneylenders Under Scanner After 2 Farmer Suicides | Representative Image

A 28-year-old electronics engineer, Tarun Suyog Machhindra Shirke from Bhatki (Man, Satara), tragically took his own life due to frustration from losses in online rummy, a police official informed on Friday. While working on the light fittings of a newly constructed bungalow near Marimata High School in Mhaswad, Shirke ended his life.

Having previously suffered significant losses in the stock market, Shirke had only recently begun to recover before he started playing online rummy. Police suspect these additional losses contributed to his decision. His cousin, Ajit Gorakh Shirke, has filed a suicide complaint with the Mhaswad police, who are currently investigating the matter further.

Private moneylenders under scanner

Private moneylenders are under scrutiny after the tragic suicides of two farmers in Maharashtra's Satara district. Anil Chandrakant Shinde, a 41-year-old farmer from Belwade village in Jawli taluka, ended life by drinking herbicide on Wednesday. Shinde, who was burdened by a loan of ₹7-8 lakh, was the sole breadwinner for his family, leaving behind a wife, mother, and two young children.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against five private moneylenders from Gondawale Khurd, for the suicide of another farmer, Suraj Sunil Sheelwant, last week. Sheelwant hanged himself after being harassed by the same moneylenders. The names of the moneylenders against whom a case has been registered are private moneylenders Ram Katte, Ashutosh Katte, Adarsh ​​Katte, Shivtej Katte, Sanjay Shedge (Gondawale).

Man duped of ₹9.48 lakh in scam

A case has been registered against two individuals in Satara City Police Station for allegedly cheating a man out of ₹9.48 lakh by promising good returns from share market investments. The accused, Saif Ahmed Nasuruddin Shaikh and Susham Bhanudas Jadhav, both from Ramrao Pawar Nagar, Godoli, Satara, convinced victim Santosh Babanrao Shinde to invest by showing him a sheet detailing potential returns and made a notarised agreement on stamped paper.

Following this, Shinde asked his sister Jyoti Pawar, brother-in-law Tushar Kadam, friend Aniket Salunkhe, and Shivraj Tonpe to invest money as well. Shinde, along with others, invested the amount from April 2024. However, when they demanded their money back, the suspects refused. Realising he had been cheated, Shinde filed a complaint with the Satara City Police, leading to the registration of the case.