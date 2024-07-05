Pune: Dr Bharat Kale Unveils Book on Scientific Advancements at MIT-WPU |

Senior scientist Dr Bharat Kale expressed that changes in various disciplines such as energy, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and material science are positively impacting human life. He emphasised that the work done by scientists researching these topics can be highly beneficial.

He was speaking at a book launch at MIT World Peace University (WPU). For the first time in the country, MIT-WPU will organise the first national science conference of Indian scientists, Vikasit Bharat 2047. On the occasion of this science and technology conference, a book of research abstracts by 138 scientists on different subjects was published at MIT-WPU.

Senior scientist Dr Bala Subramaniam, MIT WPU Vice-Chancellor Dr RM Chitnis, and Vice-Chancellor Dr Milind Pande were also present at the event.

Book has articles by leading scientists

Dr Bharat Kale mentioned that the organised book contains extensive articles by many leading scientists in the country, including recipients of the Bhatnagar Award for excellence in science. The book covers various topics such as the development of India through science and spirituality, digital transformation, healthcare, climate change, sustainable development, and advanced materials and manufacturing.

Dr Bala Subramaniam stated that the conference focuses on future technologies, including new research in advanced materials and AI. Dr Milind Pande explained the importance of the first National Science Council. Additionally, Dr RM Chitnis noted that MIT-WPU has established its own research center, with a total of 500 students registered for PhDs at the university, 35 of whom have already completed their PhDs.