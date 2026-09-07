Sangvi Dahi Handi Death: Pimpri-Chinchwad Book Mandal President, Two Arrested

Sangvi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sangvi Police have registered a criminal case and arrested two people in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman who was crushed by a falling iron structure during a Dahi Handi event in Old Sangvi.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Mehboob alias Sam Ramzan Shaikh, 27, who had erected the pandal and iron structure, and Kunal Anil Bhogawade, 29, who had provided the sound system.

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Police have also registered a case against Amol Dharmaraj Beldar, president of the Vighnaharta Mitra Mandal, which organised the Dahi Handi event.

The latest action marks a change in the case. Police had initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) after the victim's family declined to lodge a complaint. The police later registered a criminal case on their own initiative.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sangvi Division) Manisha Kadam confirmed the development.

“The case was registered yesterday at Sangvi Police Station. Arrests have been made. Strict action will be taken. Investigation is underway,” Kadam told The Free Press Journal.

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Woman killed while structure was being dismantled

The incident took place on Friday after the Dahi Handi celebrations organised by the Vighnaharta Mitra Mandal in Old Sangvi.

After the programme ended, workers were dismantling the iron structure erected for the pandal and speakers when it collapsed.

Salma Salauddin Pathan, 52, of Old Sangvi, was present at the spot when the structure fell on her. She suffered serious injuries and died in the incident.

Police then began looking into how the structure had been erected and dismantled and who was responsible for it.

Police file case despite family declining complaint

Pathan's family initially did not want to lodge a police complaint in the matter.

As a result, police had initially recorded the death as an accidental death.

However, Assistant Police Inspector Rajesh Malegawe of Sangvi Police Station later lodged a complaint on behalf of the police.

A criminal case was subsequently registered against those allegedly responsible for the structure and the event.

Police have arrested Shaikh and Bhogawade and booked mandal president Beldar.

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Investigation underway

Police are now investigating the roles of the mandal, the pandal contractor and the sound system provider.

The investigation is also expected to establish how the iron structure was erected, whether safety measures were followed and what led to its collapse during dismantling.

The incident has also raised questions over safety arrangements at temporary structures put up for public celebrations.

Police said strict action would be taken against those found responsible.