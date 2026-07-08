'Same Situation Every Year': Pune's Low-Lying Areas Flooded After Khadakwasla Dam Discharge | Anand Chaini

Continuous heavy rainfall over the last few days has once again raised flood concerns in Pune. Water released from the Khadakwasla Dam early on Wednesday caused the water level of the Mutha River to rise rapidly, leading to flooding in several low-lying areas, including Ekta Nagar near Sinhagad Road. Many residents woke up to find water entering their homes, forcing them to shift their belongings and vehicles to safer places.

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At around 5.30am, authorities released 27,203 cusecs of water from the Khadakwasla Dam after the reservoir level increased due to heavy rainfall. Soon after the release, water began entering residential areas along the river.

The worst-hit areas included Ekta Nagar on Sinhagad Road and parts of Shivne, where floodwater entered several houses and housing societies. Families spent the early morning moving furniture, electronic appliances, important documents and other valuables to upper floors or safer locations. Many residents said they had very little time to react as the water level rose quickly.

However, many residents expressed anger and disappointment, saying flooding has become an annual problem and no permanent solution has been found despite repeated complaints.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, resident Kamini Jadhav said, "Every monsoon we face the same situation. We keep hearing promises, but when the water enters our homes, we are left to deal with everything on our own."

Another resident of Ekta Nagar, requesting anonymity, said authorities began alerting residents at around 2am to shift their valuables from the ground floor. "Early in the morning, around 5am, water started entering our house. We rushed to move our furniture and vehicles," the resident said.

Another resident, Kapil Ukane, said, "It is very difficult for families with children and elderly people. We were scared because the water level kept rising, and we did not know how much higher it would go. This is not the first time. Every year, whenever water is released from the dam, our homes get flooded. We need a permanent solution instead of temporary relief. Last year, the authorities announced financial assistance, but it has still not been provided."

Elderly resident Ramkumar Shedge added, "We have lived here for many years, but every monsoon brings fear. We cannot sleep peacefully whenever there is heavy rain because we worry that water may enter our house at any time. Leaders visit us after the flooding every year. They assure us that things will improve, but nothing changes. We are tired of hearing promises."

Officials have now warned that the discharge from the Khadakwasla Dam may be increased to around 30,000 cusecs if heavy rainfall continues in the dam's catchment area. If more water is released, the level of the Mutha River is expected to rise further, increasing the risk of flooding in areas along the river.

The administration has appealed to residents living near the river to remain alert, avoid venturing near the riverbanks, and follow official instructions. People have also been advised not to believe rumours or unverified messages circulating on social media and to contact the authorities immediately if they require assistance.

The Pune Fire Brigade immediately launched rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. Two fire engines and a rescue boat were deployed in Ekta Nagar to assist residents and remain on standby in case the situation worsens. Officials said emergency teams are continuously monitoring the river level and are prepared to respond if more areas are affected.

Senior civic officials also visited flood-prone areas, including Rajput Slum, Pulachiwadi, Ekta Nagar and Nimbajanagar, to review the situation. They interacted with residents, inspected the flooded localities, and instructed officials to expedite relief work and provide immediate assistance wherever required.

With heavy rainfall continuing across Pune district, officials remain on high alert as the city prepares for the possibility of further flooding in the coming hours.