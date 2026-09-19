Rohit Pawar Announces Sep 29 MPSC Protest In Pune, Demands Special Assembly Session On Drought | FPJ Photo

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday announced that he would participate in a major student protest in Pune on Sep 29 over MPSC and CET-related demands, saying he would remain at the protest until the students’ demands are addressed. He also demanded that the Maharashtra government convene a special session of the legislature on the drought situation within 10 days, while announcing a protest in Beed on Sep 24 as part of a proposed Marathwada tour.

Pawar addressed the press after visiting the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune on Saturday. His remarks came amid growing political pressure on the state government over drought conditions and crop losses. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said on Friday that a formal drought declaration was imminent, while recent reports have highlighted significant crop damage in Marathwada.

‘Will sit with students until demands are accepted’

Pawar said the MPSC and CET issues remained important concerns for students.

“On September 29, students will hold a major protest in Pune over MPSC and CET. I will also participate in that protest and sit there throughout the day or night until the demands of these students are accepted,” he said.

Taking a dig at Minister Girish Mahajan over his criticism of his interventions on MPSC-related issues, Pawar said, “Initially, you said I was putting on a drama. But when it was proved that the MPSC paper had been leaked, you had no words left to say.”

‘Special session on drought within 10 days’

Pawar also criticised the government over the delay in declaring drought in affected areas. He compared Maharashtra’s response with Karnataka and argued that the state should act immediately rather than wait for a lengthy administrative process.

“If you are eating cashews and almonds while ignoring ordinary people, that is not right,” Pawar said, referring to the recent drought review meetings.

He claimed that data available on a Central Government website indicated that drought conditions could warrant declaration in 280 talukas in Maharashtra. His remarks came a day after Sharad Pawar sought immediate drought declaration and financial assistance for affected farmers.

Pawar demanded Rs50,000 per hectare for farmers, Rs25,000 for families of farm labourers and relief relating to students’ fees.

He said, “Our specific demand is that Maharashtra should hold a special session on the drought within the next 10 days.”

Beed protest on Sep 24

Pawar said he would begin a tour of Marathwada from Sunday to assess the situation and interact with affected people.

Pawar said, “From tomorrow, we will travel through Marathwada, understand what the people are saying and, under the guidance of Pawar Saheb, take forward the demands that he has raised and fight for the people. On September 24, we will organise a major protest in Beed.”

He also criticised the government over reports that leaders attending drought meetings were served cashews and almonds.

Pawar added, “Cashews and almonds are being given to leaders, while unfortunately ordinary people are merely being given promises and chana.”

Targets Mahajan over ‘scam’ allegations linked to Maha Kumbh preparations in Nashik

Pawar hit back at Mahajan over his remarks against him, saying he would raise issues concerning Nashik’s Maha Kumbh preparations.

He said, “Don’t worry, we are coming after you. The way you are creating a mess in Nashik and the way you are conducting transactions there, we will soon expose the manner in which corruption is taking place there along with preparations of Mahakumbh.”

Questions ‘media trial’ in Disha Salian case

On the renewed discussion surrounding the Disha Salian case, Pawar questioned the manner in which the matter was being presented publicly.

“If a girl has died, whether it was suicide or due to some other reason, everyone agrees that she should get justice. But if you do all these things and conduct a media trial, it raises a question in people’s minds about whether there is some other motive behind it,” he said.

He also said, “Politics should not be played over this issue. We have faith in Aditya Thackeray and we have faith in the judiciary.”

Calls for restraint over Ganeshotsav disputes

Pawar said disputes surrounding Pune’s Ganeshotsav should not be allowed to create social tension.

“People have accepted it and all the mandals have accepted it. Therefore, no one should unnecessarily take this in a different direction,” he said.

He described Ganeshotsav as a sacred tradition and said “its history should not be altered”.

Pawar also said he had prayed to Lord Ganesha for relief from drought, strength for farmers and labourers, and justice for students facing difficulties.

“I prayed that the drought situation should end, that Bappa should give strength to the farmers and labourers, and that justice should be done as soon as possible to the MPSC students who have faced injustice,” Pawar said.