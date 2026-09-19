Pune: Santosh Pandit Opens Up About ‘Severe Depression’ During Days In Custody | WATCH

Pune: Santosh Pandit Opens Up About ‘Severe Depression’ During Days In Custody | Instagram

Pune: Social media influencer and civic activist Santosh Pandit has spoken about his time in custody after being released on bail in a case over allegedly objectionable remarks involving Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil and a woman Pune Municipal Corporation corporator.

In an Instagram video posted after his release, Pandit said he was in custody for around 10 to 15 days and went through a difficult period. He said he was deeply anxious because he had no way of knowing what was happening outside while he was in lockup.

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Pandit also said he experienced what he described as severe depression during his time in custody. He said he feared he might have to stop all his work after the incident.

“Throughout this entire situation, I was experiencing severe depression,” Pandit said in the video. He said his concerns changed after he was released and checked social media.

According to Pandit, he saw the support he had received from members of the public and the media during his time in custody. He thanked them for standing by him and said the support gave him confidence after what he described as a difficult period.

Pandit apologises over remarks

Pandit also addressed the controversy that led to his arrest. He said his work was aimed at raising issues concerning the welfare of ordinary people and that he never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings.

He said that if his remarks had hurt the sentiments of members of the public, he apologised. “I fold my hands and apologise to them once again from the bottom of my heart,” Pandit said.

He again thanked the public and media for their support and said he was grateful for the backing he received after his release.

Why was Santosh Pandit arrested?

Kothrud Police arrested Pandit around 1 am on Sep 3 following a complaint over his social media content. The case concerns allegedly objectionable and sexually suggestive remarks involving minister Chandrakant Patil and a woman Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator. The FIR also referred to earlier content concerning Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Pandit was later sent to judicial custody at Yerawada Central Jail.

On Sep 16, Pune Sessions Court granted him regular bail on a ₹25,000 personal bond and a surety of the same amount. The court said the investigation could continue without keeping him in custody. It also directed Pandit not to contact the complainant or interfere with evidence.

Pandit was released from Yerawada Jail after the bail order.

His latest Instagram statement is his first detailed account of his experience in custody. While describing the mental strain he says he experienced, he also thanked his supporters and apologised to anyone who felt hurt by his remarks.