Monitor Lizard Found With Legs Tied On Pune-Satara Highway, Rescued | File Pic

Pune: A monitor lizard was rescued after it was found with both its hind legs tied near the flyover on the Pune-Satara Highway at Nasarapur. The animal was injured and bleeding from its legs when wildlife rescuers reached the spot.

Rescue operation begins

The incident was reported by local resident Babu Walhekar, who informed Vilas Dhongde, a member of the Pune District Wildlife Snake Rescuers Association. Dhongde, accompanied by fellow rescuer Shrikant Khedkar, immediately reached the location.

On inspection, the rescuers found that the monitor lizard’s two hind legs had been tightly tied. They carefully freed the animal and provided preliminary treatment for its injuries. Under the guidance of association president Sushil Vibhute, the injured reptile was then handed over to the Forest Department.

Forest Department takes charge

Forest Range Officer Vasant Chavan supervised the further action. Forest Department officials Gutte and forest guard Sasane subsequently released the monitor lizard safely into a forested area.

Chavan appreciated the efforts of the wildlife rescuers and said their coordination with the Forest Department was helping protect wildlife and spread awareness about conservation.

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Appeal for wildlife protection

Vibhute appealed to citizens not to harm, capture or confine wild animals. He urged people who encounter wildlife on roads or in residential areas to avoid handling the animals themselves and immediately contact trained wildlife rescuers or the Forest Department.

The timely intervention helped save the monitor lizard and return it safely to its natural habitat.