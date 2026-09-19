Pune VIDEOS: Brake-Failed Container Crashes Into Vehicles On Bhumkar Bridge, Two Killed, Several Injured

Pune: Brake-Failed Container Crashes Into Vehicles On Bhumkar Bridge, Two Killed, Several Injured | Video Screengrabs

Pune: Two people were killed and several others injured after a freight container reportedly suffered brake failure and crashed into multiple vehicles on Bhumkar Bridge on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass in Pune early Saturday morning.

The accident took place around 12.30 am on Sep 19. The container was travelling from Satara towards Mumbai when its brakes reportedly failed near Bhumkar Bridge. The driver lost control of the heavy vehicle and crashed into a truck travelling ahead before hitting other vehicles on the road.

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Two killed in crash

The impact was severe and caused extensive damage to the container and the truck. According to reports published later on Saturday morning, two people travelling inside the container died on the spot. Several others sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Early reports had put the death toll at one and said a person was trapped inside a badly damaged truck cabin. Later reports, however, said two people inside the container had died. Rescue teams and police reached the spot and worked to remove the victims from the damaged vehicle.

The exact number of vehicles involved is still not clear. Initial information described the incident as a collision involving three trucks.

Accident happened on Bhumkar Bridge, not Navale Bridge

Early reports widely described the crash as an accident near Navale Bridge. However, the actual crash site was Bhumkar Bridge, located on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass near the Navale Bridge area.

The collision also affected traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, with damaged vehicles and rescue operations causing congestion in the area. Police and emergency teams were deployed to clear the road and manage traffic.

Police probe brake failure claim

The reported brake failure is being treated as the preliminary cause of the crash. Police are investigating why the container lost control and the exact sequence in which the vehicles collided.

Further details about the deceased, the injured and the number of vehicles involved are expected as the police investigation progresses.