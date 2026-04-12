Robbery On Sahyadri Express Near Karad; Train Halted Using Signal Trick, Passengers Looted | Sourced

Karad: A shocking robbery took place aboard the Sahyadri Express early Saturday morning when unidentified miscreants looted passengers after forcing the train to halt near Shenoli station on the Satara-Sangli border.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am when the train, travelling from Kolhapur to Pune, was stopped near Shenoli in Karad taluka. According to initial information, the accused placed a cloth over the railway signal, preventing it from turning green. As a result, the loco pilot was forced to halt the train.

Taking advantage of the stoppage, four to five unidentified robbers targeted passengers sitting near doors and windows in multiple coaches. They forcibly snatched jewellery and other valuables before fleeing the spot in the darkness.

The train had departed Kolhapur at around 11:55 pm on Friday and reached the Shenoli area in the early hours of Saturday when the incident unfolded. The loco pilot immediately alerted railway staff at Shenoli and the previous station, Bhavaninagar, through a walkie-talkie after noticing the signal issue and unexpected halt.

Railway staff rushed to the spot, removed the cloth placed on the signal, and restored operations, allowing the train to resume its journey. Due to the darkness and sudden nature of the incident, passengers were unable to react or stop the robbers.

After the train reached Karad railway station at around 3:30 am, passengers reported the robbery to the station master and the railway police.

Following the complaint, teams from Karad Rural Police and Miraj Railway Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Sniffer dog squads were called in from Pune, Solapur and Miraj to track down the accused, but no breakthrough has been achieved so far.

Police under the Miraj Railway division, along with Karad outpost officials, are continuing further investigation into the case.