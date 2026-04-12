Pune: News 18 Journalist Vaibhav Sonawane Files Defamation Complaint Over Fake Link To Budhwar Peth Sting Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A senior journalist has approached the Pune Police, alleging defamation on social media and seeking action against unknown persons for spreading false information linking him to a criminal case. His name was brought up in the widely discussed alleged “sting operation” where a journalist from Pune reportedly shot a video of a semi-nude woman in a Budhwar Peth lodge.

After the incident which happened a few days ago, Rupali Patil-Thombare of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claimed that it was an attempt to defame her. She said the sting operation and the video were part of a wider conspiracy aimed at linking her to the alleged lodge. She also alleged that a political rival paid Rs 25 lakh to four journalists in Pune and gave them a contract to malign her reputation.

After this incident was reported, social media was fuming, questioning the credibility of the journalism circle in Pune. Names of senior journalists came up in this controversy. On late Friday night, a case was registered for voyeurism against Rohan Kadam of the Marathi television news channel Jai Maharashtra.

Vaibhav Ramdas Sonawane, a resident of Shivajinagar and a senior journalist with News18 Lokmat, submitted a written complaint to the Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. He claimed that misleading posts on social media falsely named him in connection with a case registered at Vishrambag Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate).

The case, Crime No. 119/2026, involves allegations against journalists related to the filming of a woman in a washroom. Sonawane stated that some social media posts wrongly claim that he was present at the spot during or after the incident. He also said the posts go further and describe him as the mastermind behind the act.

‘Completely False & Fabricated’

Calling the claims “completely false and fabricated", Sonawane said he has no connection with the incident or the accused. He alleged that the posts were created with the intention of harassing him and damaging his reputation. He also expressed suspicion that professional rivals or opponents may be behind the alleged smear campaign.

In his complaint, Sonawane has asked the police to verify his mobile tower location and call detail records to establish that he was not present at the scene. He also urged that if anyone has proof of his involvement, they should submit it to the police.

He has demanded that those responsible for circulating the posts be identified and strict action be taken against them. According to him, the false allegations have caused serious harm to his image and professional credibility.

Sonwane has requested the police to immediately intervene, stop the spread of defamatory content, and take legal steps against those involved in what he described as a deliberate conspiracy.