Pune: ‘Jai Maharashtra’ Journalist Rohan Kadam Among 4 Booked For Non-Consensual Filming In Budhwar Peth | FPJ photo

Pune: Four journalists from Pune have been booked for allegedly filming a woman without her consent in a hotel room in Budhwar Peth, police said. The incident has raised serious concerns about privacy and misuse of the name of journalism.

The case was registered late at night on Friday at the Vishrambag Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) after the woman lodged a complaint. One of the accused has been identified as Rohan Kadam, a reporter based in Pune who works for a prominent Marathi electronic media firm named Jai Maharashtra.

According to police reports, the accused had checked into a room at Ajay Lodge on Wednesday (8th April). They allegedly recorded a video of the woman while she was changing clothes in a nearby room. The act was done without her knowledge or consent.

The incident came to light when the woman noticed the recording. She immediately raised an alarm. This led to the exposure of the act. She later approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

During questioning, the accused reportedly claimed that they were conducting a “sting operation". However, police have treated the act as a serious violation of privacy.

Case Registered After NCP Leader’s Complaint

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 77 (voyeurism), which deals with capturing or sharing images of a woman without consent in private situations. Section 3(5) has also been applied.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Patil Thombare has lodged a complaint in this regard. She also held a press conference in Pune on Friday, where she hurled these accusations. According to her, this sting operation was a plot meant to defame her.

She alleged that four journalists working in Pune had taken a contract of Rs 25 lakh from the other political leaders. She has also alleged they reported news meant to defame her before. “Not all journalists are bad. Just like in politics, there are bad people, even among journalists. But actually, journalism shouldn't have any bad people,” Patil-Thombare said to the media.

PUWJ Condemns The Incident

The Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) has condemned the incident. The union wrote to the Pune City Commissioner of Police seeking strict action. Its representatives also met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krishikesh Rawale and said such behaviour is unacceptable and harms the credibility of the profession.

The union said the act has damaged the reputation of honest journalists and caused deep concern. It rejected any attempts to block the filing of a police case and clarified that it will not support any accused journalist. This comes at a time when reports regarding alleged pressure on the police by the four journalists and political leaders close to them are surfacing on social media.

Police said further investigation is underway.