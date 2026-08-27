Road Accident Or Foul Play? Beed Deputy Sarpanch Death Under Probe | Sourced

Beed: The body of Vaijnath Vitthal Late, the sitting deputy sarpanch of Babhalgaon in Majalgaon taluka, was found lying in a pool of blood on the Bhopa-Babhalgaon road in Majalgaon tehsil in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering shock and speculation in the area.

Late’s motorcycle was found badly wrecked near the spot, with police initially suspecting that he may have died in a road accident. However, the possibility of foul play has not been ruled out. The exact circumstances surrounding his death are expected to become clear after the postmortem examination and a detailed police investigation.

According to police, Late was travelling on his motorcycle along the Bhopa-Babhalgaon road on Tuesday night when the incident is believed to have occurred.

On Wednesday morning, a group of local youths who had stepped out for their routine exercise spotted Late’s bloodied body lying by the roadside. His severely damaged motorcycle was found nearby. The youths immediately alerted villagers and the police.

Assistant Police Inspector of Dindrud police station Kalyan Neherkar, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. Police conducted a panchnama and secured the scene before sending the body to the Majalgaon sub-district hospital for postmortem examination.

Investigators are examining the damage to the motorcycle, possible impact marks at the site and other technical evidence to determine how the incident occurred.

Late was known as an active figure in the village’s gram panchayat and social affairs. News of his sudden and unexplained death led to a large gathering of relatives, villagers and supporters at the scene and outside the hospital.

While the initial assessment points towards a road accident, police are also examining the possibility of foul play. The circumstances of the death are expected to be established after the postmortem report and completion of the investigation.