Rickshaw Drivers in Nashik Demand Relief from Penalties and Competition |

Nashik's auto rickshaw drivers recently staged a protest against several issues, including the daily penalty of ₹50 for delayed renewal of vehicle permits. The drivers argued that they are under significant economic strain due to these daily fines and the impact of bike taxis, as well as ride-sharing services like Ola and Uber, on their income. They are urging the government to address these issues by canceling the penalties, controlling the issuance of new permits, and considering their demands for better financial security and operational flexibility.

Do away with daily fine

The rickshaw drivers are requesting the permanent cancellation or suspension of the₹50 daily fine, arguing that this fine imposes a heavy burden on their already low income, further pushing their families into economic hardship. They also highlighted that the central and state governments provide free rations worth ₹50 monthly to rickshaw drivers, recognising their low income. However, the daily fine of the same amount negates this benefit, leading them to demand the immediate cancellation of the fine.

Another major concern raised by the drivers is the impact of bike taxis like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, which they claim affects their livelihood. They are calling for the cancellation of bike taxi permits to protect their income. The drivers also expressed frustration over late fees for permit renewal and fines for delayed meter testing, with the latter resulting in a ₹2000 penalty despite rickshaws in Nashik not operating on meters. They seek the cancellation of these penalties as well.

The rickshaw drivers are also requesting the initiation of a pension scheme for their financial security and the relaxation of route restrictions to allow them to operate beyond certain routes in Nashik city. They further highlighted the issue of an excessive number of rickshaw permits compared to the city's population and requested an immediate halt to the issuance of new permits. Concerns were also raised about rickshaws that have reached their age limit and need to be scrapped, with the drivers requesting appropriate measures for these vehicles.