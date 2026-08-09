‘Restore Original Route’: Thousands Hit Streets Across Pune-Nashik, Police Detain Protesters | @Sudhi_Mungase

Pune: Protests demanding the restoration of the original route of the Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed railway project were held across North Pune on Sunday, August 9, on the occasion of Kranti Din.

All-party rasta roko protests were held at Chakan and Narayangaon on the Pune-Nashik Highway. In Chakan, a scuffle broke out between police and protesters who tried to enter and block the highway.

The police used force to stop the protesters from blocking the road. Several activists were lifted and detained as they attempted to move towards the highway from Talegaon Chowk.

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The confrontation continued for around 15 minutes. Police later cleared the protesters from the highway and restored traffic movement.

The protest in Chakan was held under the leadership of Khed MLA Babaji Kale. Protesters had first gathered at Manik Chowk before moving towards Talegaon Chowk. Police tried to keep them away from the highway and formed a cordon to prevent them from entering the road.

Some protesters managed to reach the highway, following which another confrontation took place. Kale later addressed the protesters. Police then moved him away from the protest site and cleared the road.

The protesters are opposing the proposed change in the original route of the Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed railway project. The original route was planned through Pune, Chakan, Rajgurunagar, Manchar, Narayangaon, Ale Phata, Sangamner, Sinnar and Nashik.

According to Kale, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 16,000 crore. He said the Ministry of Railways decided to reconsider the original route over concerns that the railway line could affect the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) at Khodad in Junnar.

The railways have since surveyed an alternative route through Nashik, Shirdi, Puntamba, Ahilyanagar and Chakan. The proposed change has led to opposition from residents and political leaders in Khed, Ambegaon, Junnar, Sangamner and Sinnar.

Kale criticised Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Centre over the proposed change.

The Chakan protest was attended by workers and office-bearers of the BJP, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Local sarpanches and members of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis also participated.

Protesters block Pune-Nashik Highway in Narayangaon…

A similar all-party protest was held at Bus Stand Chowk in Narayangaon on Sunday morning. Leaders, activists, farmers and students gathered in large numbers to demand that the original route be retained.

Protesters raised slogans such as “Retain the original route of the Pune-Nashik Railway” and "The railway is our right." Traffic on the Pune-Nashik Highway was affected for some time due to the protest.

Former MLA Atul Benke said the railway project was important for the industrial, agricultural, tourism and rural development of Junnar taluka.

Benke claimed that the survey for the original route had been completed and around Rs 318 crore had been spent on the land acquisition process. He alleged that the route was later changed by citing technical concerns related to the GMRT.

MLA Sharad Sonawane said the Centre should take note of the protest and reconsider its decision. He said political differences had been put aside to unite people for the development of Junnar.

Satyasheel Sherkar, chairman of Vighnahar Cooperative Sugar Factory, said the demand for retaining the original route was linked to the future development of Junnar.

Other local leaders, including Market Committee Chairman Sanjay Kale, BJP Vice District President Santosh Khaire, MNS District President Makarand Pate and Municipal President Sujata Kajale, also demanded that the original route be retained.

MP Amol Kolhe extends support

NCP (SP) MP Dr Amol Kolhe from the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency spoke to the protesters over the phone and extended his support to the movement.

Kolhe said the Pune-Nashik railway project was important for the development of Junnar taluka. He assured the protesters of his support in their efforts to retain the original route.

The protesters warned that the agitation would be intensified if the Centre did not reconsider its decision. Leaders also warned that ministers and government officials could face opposition in Junnar if the route was changed.

A memorandum was submitted to officials from the Revenue Department at the end of the Narayangaon protest.

Heavy police security was deployed at Narayangaon Bus Stand Chowk and along the Pune-Nashik Highway. Police teams were deployed to prevent a prolonged blockade and ensure that traffic continued to move.

The protests saw leaders from different political parties come together over the railway issue. They said they would continue their agitation until the original Pune-Nashik railway route is restored.

Protests In Nashik…

Thousands of residents from Sinnar and Sangamner staged a road blockade at Gonde Phata on Sunday, demanding restoration of the original Nashik-Pune direct semi-high-speed railway alignment. The protest, held on Kranti Din, was led by MLA Satyajeet Tambe and MP Rajabhau Waje.

When protesters attempted to move towards the Samruddhi Expressway, a scuffle broke out with police. Tambe and several protesters were detained. Tambe was later released after police formalities.

The protesters oppose the revised Nashik-Shirdi-Puntamba-Ahilyanagar-Chakan route, which was proposed over concerns about the GMRT telescope near Narayangaon. They want the original Pune-Chakan-Rajgurunagar-Manchar-Narayangaon-Ale Phata-Sangamner-Sinnar-Nashik route restored.

Tambe demanded that the Anil Kakodkar Committee submit its report within 60 days, consider public sentiment and hold public hearings. The government has reportedly assured a decision within seven days.