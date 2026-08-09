WATCH: Selfie Attempt Near Pune’s Kalu Waterfall Turns Life-Threatening; Tourists Rescue Youth After Slip |

Pune: A young man had a narrow escape at Kalu Waterfall near Malshej Ghat after he slipped while trying to take a selfie close to the edge of the valley. The incident took place amid heavy monsoon conditions, when the area becomes particularly risky due to slippery rocks, strong water flow and reduced grip.

The youth reportedly moved dangerously close to the edge to click a selfie. He suddenly lost his footing and slipped towards the deep valley, where the water was flowing with great force. In a desperate attempt to save himself, he managed to hold onto a rock and stop himself from falling into the torrent below.

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Tourists and locals who noticed the incident immediately came forward to help. In a quick rescue effort, they tied together saris and clothes to make a makeshift rope. They then used the rope to reach the youth and pulled him away from the dangerous spot.

The timely action by the people present at the waterfall helped prevent a potentially fatal accident. The incident once again highlights the dangers of getting too close to waterfalls and the edges of valleys during the rainy season.

Kalu Waterfall and other tourist spots around Malshej Ghat attract large crowds during the monsoon. However, the same weather conditions that make these places scenic can also make them extremely dangerous. Rocks become slippery, water currents become stronger and sudden changes in water levels can increase the risk of accidents.

Visitors have been urged to stay away from unsafe edges and avoid taking selfies in dangerous locations. A moment of carelessness for a photograph or social media post can put a person's life at serious risk.