Pune: Newborn Girl’s Body Found In River Near Kharadi; Police Suspect She Was Thrown After Birth |WATCH VIDEO

Pune: Newborn Girl’s Body Found In River Near Kharadi; Police Suspect She Was Thrown After Birth | Sourced

Pune: The body of a newborn baby girl was found in the river near Kharadi on Friday afternoon, in a distressing incident that came to light in the area. Preliminary investigation has established that the deceased infant was female, and police suspect that an unidentified person threw her into the river after birth. The incident has left residents deeply saddened, with citizens demanding strict action against those responsible.

As soon as the incident was reported, Wagholi police rushed to the spot. The area was inspected under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Gaikwad. After confirming the presence of the body in the river, lifeguard Bacchusingh Tak from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jeevan Rakshak Foundation entered the river with the help of a boat and retrieved the newborn's body. Police subsequently conducted a panchnama and sent the body to a government hospital for further medical examination and post-mortem.

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According to preliminary information, the newborn may have been thrown into the river after being born. However, the exact cause of the infant's death, where she was born and who was responsible for the incident will be established only after the post-mortem report is received.

Wagholi police are investigating the case from various angles. CCTV footage from the area, technical evidence and information about women who have recently given birth are being examined as part of efforts to identify the person responsible. The incident has left residents distressed, with citizens demanding that the person responsible for the inhumane treatment of the newborn girl be arrested at the earliest and face stringent punishment.