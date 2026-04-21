'Restore Old Pension Scheme': Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Nurses Stage Protest - VIDEO | FPJ Photo

Nursing staff at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding the scrapping of the new pension scheme and reinstatement of the old pension scheme.

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The protest was organised by members of the Maharashtra Government Nurses Association, who voiced strong opposition to the current pension structure.

According to the protesting nurses, the new scheme offers significantly lower post-retirement benefits, which they claim are inadequate after decades of service.

Vidya Jadhav, Working President of the Association, told The Free Press Journal, “We are protesting against the new pension scheme, which provides nearly ₹6,000 after retirement. This is not sufficient for a dignified life.”

Rekha Thite, another member, added, “We are demanding that the government consider us under the old pension scheme. Nurses have dedicated their lives to public service and deserve financial security after retirement.”

Echoing similar concerns, Madhuri Ombale, also a member, stated, “We have given more than 20 to 30 years of our careers in service as nurses. It is only fair that we receive a better pension after retirement.”

Members Aruna Gaikwad and Manali Thakur, who were also part of the protest, emphasised the need for urgent government intervention to address their demands.

The protesting nurses warned that if their demands are not met, they may intensify their agitation in the coming days. The issue highlights growing discontent among government healthcare workers over pension reforms and long-term financial security.