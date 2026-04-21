Pune: ‘Parth Called Saying Daddy’s Plane Had Crashed; I Said That It's Not Possible,’ Supriya Sule Relives Moment She Learned Of Ajit Pawar’s Death

Supriya Sule & Ajit Pawar | ANI

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule got visibly emotional while she remembered the moment when she heard the news about her cousin Ajit Pawar’s demise while speaking at the campaign rally of Sunetra Pawar in Baramati on Tuesday.

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The final phase of the Baramati by-election campaign has reached its peak, and on Tuesday, a concluding rally was held in support of Sunetra Pawar. After vigorous campaigning by the Pawar family over the last few days, this rally is being considered decisive.

Tuesday is the last day of campaigning, as on 23rd April, Baramati voters go to the polls. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Supriya Sule were present at this final speech. During this event, Supriya Sule became emotional while speaking.

Sule said, “The last two and a half months have been very difficult for all of us. Even today, no one can believe that Dada is no longer with us,” said NCP leader Supriya Sule, expressing her feelings. While speaking at the concluding campaign rally for Sunetra Pawar, Supriya Sule became extremely overwhelmed.

A silence spread through the rally as she recalled the day of Ajit Dada’s plane crash. “It was morning when Parth called. He said that Daddy’s plane had crashed. I couldn’t believe it. Even today, when I close my eyes, I remember that day. I didn’t even have the courage to look at the crashed plane that day. Even now, it feels as if Dada will walk out of that plane,” Supriya Sule said emotionally.

About Meeting Ashatai Pawar…

Before coming to the rally, Supriya Sule went to ‘Katyachi Wadi’ to meet Ashatai Pawar -- the mother of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Regarding that meeting, Sule said, “Whenever I come to Baramati from Pune, my mind feels uneasy without meeting Kaki. But after meeting her today, I didn’t have the courage to say, ‘I have come for the rally.’ I gave her the excuse of a wedding. My heart still fills up while standing before her. Words don't come out.”

Sule continued, “No one still believes that Ajit Dada is not among us. Many times, it feels natural that if there is any work in the district or tehsil, one should call Ajit Dada’s office, and the work will be done. But immediately the reality hits -- the patriarch of our house has left us, and it is difficult to express that pain in words. A very big responsibility has now fallen on Vahini. The children are also fulfilling their responsibilities. Parth and Jay are still young to us.”

‘The Election Should Have Been Unopposed’

Setting aside political differences, Supriya Sule spoke from her heart. “It was my wish from day one that this election should be unopposed. Vahini, Parth and Jay carry a huge responsibility today. Even though the children are young, I am proud of the way they are bearing this grief,” she added.

“The relationship between Baramati and the Pawar family spans six decades. The people of Baramati have never left the side of the Pawars. Now, if we want to pay a true tribute to Dada, we must come together to fulfil his dream for Baramati. Press the number one button to make Vahini victorious and pay your respects to Dada,” Sule appealed.

She also clarified that Sunetra Pawar has the full support of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on behalf of Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar.