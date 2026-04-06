Pune: Tearful Sunetra Pawar Says, ‘I Have Gathered Courage for You’ While Filing Baramati Bypolls Nomination | X | @SunetraA_Pawar

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar turned emotional while addressing a rally in Baramati on Monday, ahead of filing her nomination for the upcoming Baramati Assembly constituency by-election.

Speaking before a large crowd of supporters, she said the election is not just a political contest but a moment of tribute to her late husband, Ajit Pawar.

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With tears in her eyes, Sunetra Pawar said she never imagined that such a by-election would take place. She recalled the sudden loss of Ajit Pawar in January this year. “Two months ago, we lost our beloved leader. I still cannot believe that Dada is no longer with us,” she said.

She described his death as a loss not only for her family but also for Baramati, Maharashtra, and the country. “Baramati was his very breath. That is why his final breath rested in this soil,” she said, struggling to hold back tears.

Trying to compose herself, she said she has kept her grief aside to carry forward his vision. “I have stepped out with courage for all of you. This courage comes from the people of Baramati,” she added.

‘Dada Used To Work 24 Hours’

Sunetra Pawar said the love and support of the people have always been the strength of Ajit Pawar. She noted that he had been elected with record margins for over three decades. “Dada used to say he worked 24 hours a day because of the weight of your votes,” she said.

Calling this her first election without him, she said the bypoll is an opportunity for citizens to honour his legacy. She also assured party workers and voters that she would always remain in touch with them.

The Baramati by-election, scheduled later this month, has become a key political battle in Maharashtra following Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise in a plane crash earlier this year. The campaign has taken an emotional turn, with leaders and supporters invoking his legacy at every stage.