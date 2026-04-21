Pune: Praful Patel Says Sharad Pawar Skipped Sunetra Pawar’s Baramati Rally Due To Health & Heat

Praful Patel | Twitter

Pune: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Tuesday said that the Baramati by-election is not just a political contest but a moment to carry forward the legacy of Ajit Pawar, urging voters to elect Sunetra Pawar with a record margin.

Speaking at the Mahayuti alliance’s concluding rally in Baramati, Patel said the alliance is confident that people will surpass previous victory margins set by Ajit Pawar. “This will be the true tribute to Ajit Dada. We will take his party forward across Maharashtra under Sunetra Pawar’s leadership,” he said.

Sharad Pawar Health Concerns…

Patel also shared that Sharad Pawar had conveyed a message regarding the rally. He said Pawar chose not to attend due to health concerns and extreme heat but sent his blessings.

“He felt it would not be right to travel in this weather. He asked that Supriya Sule attend and appeal to the people on his behalf,” Patel said, adding that the decision was appropriate given the circumstances.

Referring indirectly to Rohit Pawar, Patel said that anyone campaigning in support of the NCP candidate is welcome. “If someone comes to campaign for the representation of Baramati and supports our candidate, it is a good thing. After all, Sunetra Pawar is his aunt,” he remarked, without naming him directly.

‘Constituency Expansion Is Essential’

On national policy, Patel spoke about the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in 2023. He said the government is working towards its implementation but highlighted that several procedural steps remain. He added that delimitation is necessary to expand constituencies in line with India’s growing population.

“With a population of 140 crore, constituency expansion is essential to meet people’s expectations,” he said, responding to criticism from opposition parties.

The rally, held on the final day of campaigning, was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior leaders of the Mahayuti alliance, who appealed to voters to back Sunetra Pawar in the April 23 by-election.