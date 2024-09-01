Resolution Nears For Pune-Lonavala Railway Line's Third & Fourth Tracks | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday and announced that the question of third and fourth tracks of the Pune-Lonavala railway line, which is an important thread for increasing Pune-Mumbai connectivity, is likely to be resolved soon.

In connection with this long-pending issue, the Pune MP said he met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. "The state government has shown positive response on it," he added.

"Despite the demand for many years, the question of the third-fourth tracks of the Pune-Lonavala railway line was pending and the issue of equal share between the central and state governments was also pending. A decision is likely to be taken soon. The state government should contribute its share and the CM has directed to take action in this regard as well," said Mohol.

"As the state government will contribute half the share of this project, now further follow-up will be done with the central government. Once the problem of both these routes is solved, the traffic on the Pune-Mumbai railway line will be faster and the speed of freight trains will increase. Besides, the congestion of freight trains can be avoided," he added.

"There will be a big relief for passengers travelling between Pune-Lonavala as the number of local trains can be increased. Hence, keeping in view the increasing cost and delay of the project, an attempt is being made to follow up and resolve this issue soon," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader concluded.