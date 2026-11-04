Research Must Benefit Society: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma At Marathwada University Convocation

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Marathwada presents a remarkable field of research possibilities. Hence, BAMU should encourage knowledge that benefits society. Scholars should pursue research that has both academic rigour and social relevance,” said Maharashtra Governor and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Chancellor Jishnu Dev Varma.

He was speaking at BAMU’s 67th Convocation Ceremony, organised at the university auditorium on Wednesday. The chief guest at the function was the Vice-Chancellor of ICT, Mumbai, Dr Aniruddha Pandit. Also present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Pravin Vakte, Secretary to the Governor Dr Prashant Narnaware, Registrar Dr Sanjay Kawade, Director of the Board of Examinations Dr BN Dole, Deans of the faculties Dr Sayyed Azharuddin, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Vaishali Khaparde and Dr Dhanashree Mahajan, Joint Director Dr Pankaja Waghmare and others.

Varma further said that India has an extraordinary intellectual heritage, which constitutes an important part of the country's intellectual history. The inclusion of Indian Knowledge Systems in contemporary curricula provides an opportunity to engage critically with this heritage. “We must study the past, interrogate it, document it and connect it with contemporary knowledge,” he said.

Addressing the graduates, Varma said that the degrees they received from a university named after one of the greatest architects of modern India, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, carried a special responsibility.

“Therefore, this degree is more than an academic qualification. It carries with it a responsibility to think, question, learn continuously, respect human dignity and contribute to society and the nation,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari said that a convocation was not merely a formal ceremony for the conferral of degrees but a celebration of knowledge, perseverance, intellectual growth and the fulfilment of aspirations.

He said the university's responsibility extended beyond awarding degrees to creating opportunities for students from rural communities, women, socially disadvantaged sections and persons with disabilities. He added that the university was committed to making quality education accessible, encouraging independent thinking, promoting scientific temper and preparing young people to contribute meaningfully to a changing world.

Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad, Management Council members Dr Gajanan Sanap, Kashinath Deodhar, Dr Deepak Pachpatte, Principal Dr Bharat Khandare, Dr Ravikiran Sawant, Dr Ankush Kadam, Nitin Jadhav, Dr Yogita Hoke Patil, Adv Dattatray Bhange, Dr Vyankatesh Lamb, Dr Aparna Patil and others were present.