Pune Metro Line 3 Begins Operations: 45-Minute Ride Excites Hinjawadi IT Employees, But Parking & Last-Mile Gaps Remain | WATCH

Operations Begin for Pune Metro Line 3; Happy Residents Share Feedback | FPJ

Pune: Pune Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjawadi's IT hub with Shivajinagar, began commercial operations at 6 am on Wednesday (Nov 4), bringing relief to commuters who have struggled with traffic congestion in the IT corridor for years. The first day saw an encouraging response, with commuters appreciating the comfortable journey and the travel time of around 45 minutes between Maan and District Court.

However, the first day also highlighted some challenges. Limited parking facilities, gaps in last-mile connectivity and minor finishing work at some stations remain concerns. Passengers also faced some initial confusion over ticket scanning and interchange arrangements with the existing Metro lines.

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The 23-km corridor, also known as the Pink Line, connects Maan in Hinjawadi with District Court in Shivajinagar. Of the 23 stations on the corridor, 17 are currently operational.

While passenger movement was relatively low in the early morning, the crowd gradually increased towards the morning peak hours and remained noticeable until around 11 am. Maan, stations in the Hinjawadi IT Park area and District Court witnessed considerable passenger movement.

Despite the rush at some stations, the situation remained largely orderly, with no major instances of overcrowding or chaos. Metro staff and volunteers were seen helping passengers with ticket scanning, navigation and interchange-related queries.

Minor painting and other finishing work was still underway at some stations. However, these activities did not prevent passengers from accessing the stations.

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IT Employees Welcome Long-Awaited Metro Connectivity

For many IT employees, the Metro's opening marked the arrival of a long-awaited alternative to road travel. Sagar Kambli, a software engineer at Infosys and a resident of Wakad, was among the first passengers to board the Metro at 6 am.

"I am very excited. I got the first ride today at 6 o'clock. I think it is a good thing. We were waiting for the Metro for the last two to three years. It has been a very important requirement for us," he said. Kambli said he plans to use the Metro for his daily commute to Infosys and believes it could help reduce traffic on the roads.

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"I daily travel to Infosys. There is a direct loop through our office as well, so it will help us with transit. It will really help in clearing traffic and give us some peace of mind rather than using two-wheelers," he said. Comparing the journey with road travel, Kambli said the Metro could save commuters more than an hour during peak traffic.

"We covered the distance from Maan to Civil Court in around 45 minutes. It saves at least an hour compared to peak traffic. I would suggest everyone try the Metro once," he added.

Arzoo Singh, a tech professional and resident of Hinjawadi, also welcomed the new service. "When we travel by car, it generally takes over one hour. But the Metro took just 45 minutes without traffic. It was also very comfortable," she said.

Singh added that watching the Metro infrastructure develop from its initial construction stages made the first ride particularly exciting.

Sharad Tarde, a senior citizen and artist from Aundh, also travelled on the Metro for the first time. "It was a very enjoyable train journey. I congratulate all Punekars and IT employees for the same," he said.

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Parking And Last-Mile Connectivity Remain Concerns

While the new Metro service offers a direct connection to the IT hub, reaching the stations could remain a challenge for some commuters.

Parking facilities are available at selected stations, but the arrangements are limited and vary across the corridor. Two-wheeler parking is available at several locations, but the space may not be sufficient for commuters who intend to leave their vehicles for an entire working day.

Bhujbal Chowk is one of the stations where commuters may expect better parking arrangements. Its location near the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway makes it an important access point for residents of Wakad and surrounding areas who may want to park their vehicles before travelling further into Hinjawadi.

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The issue of last-mile connectivity has also been raised by residents and representatives of housing societies.

The chairman of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation (PCCHSF) and petitioner behind the Unclog Hinjawadi campaign said the Metro would help IT employees save time and energy. However, he stressed that feeder services must be strengthened to make the system convenient.

"It is the happiest moment for almost 90% of IT employees in Hinjawadi who were struggling to travel on congested roads. They will now be able to use the Metro to travel from their homes to their workplaces and save valuable time and energy," he said.

He urged the government and Metro authorities to complete last-mile connectivity initiatives so that commuters can reach stations without difficulty.

"We have suggested feeder auto-rickshaws, and the Metro and PMRDA teams have agreed to the proposal. They are expected to start the pink auto feeder service soon, which I believe will be for female commuters," he added.

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Metro Officials Collect Feedback, Clarify Interchange Arrangements

Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anil Kumar Saini was present during the morning operations and interacted with passengers at different stations. He also travelled on the Metro multiple times and sought feedback from commuters.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Saini said the first day had seen a positive response across the corridor.

"The line was inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister yesterday, and revenue operations started at 6 o'clock this morning. We have seen a very good crowd at most stations, including the interchange station at District Court. We have taken feedback, and people are very excited and happy with this transportation connecting the city to the Hinjawadi IT hub," he said.

Saini also addressed confusion among passengers about changing between Line 3 and the existing Metro Lines 1 and 2 at District Court.

He said the physical interchange was available through a footbridge, with additional signage, volunteers and assistants deployed to guide passengers.

However, passengers currently need separate tickets when changing between the Metro networks. "Tickets are separate today for the lines. It is a tap-in, tap-out concept. People have to buy tickets for Line 3, tap out and then buy tickets for Line 1 and 2," Saini explained.

Passengers can book tickets through the Pune One app and WhatsApp. A National Common Mobility Card is also accepted across both Metro networks. Saini said the authorities would review passenger feedback and streamline the arrangements wherever required.

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Six Stations To Become Operational By January 2027

Although commercial operations have started on Line 3, all 23 stations are not yet open to passengers.

Saini said the remaining six stations would become operational in phases. Two stations, Balewadi High Street and Balewadi Phata, are expected to open in November. Baner Gaon and Baner-Pashan Link Road are scheduled to open in December.

The remaining two stations are expected to become operational in January 2027. "By January, all the stations will be connected to the Metro network," Saini said.

Traffic Movement Better In Hinjawadi On First Day

The Metro's impact on road traffic was also noticeable in parts of Hinjawadi on Wednesday, although officials said it was too early to draw conclusions about a sustained reduction in congestion.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane, in charge of the Hinjawadi Traffic Division, said traffic movement during peak hours was better than usual in areas covered by the Metro.

"During peak hours today, the traffic congestion situation was better than usual. Traffic was free-flowing inside Hinjawadi and in the areas covered by the Metro. However, not much change was seen on the other side near Bhumkar Chowk, where the Metro network is not available," he said.

Sonawane said the actual impact would become clearer after Diwali, when regular office commuting patterns resume. He also flagged parking-related concerns near Metro stations and warned commuters against leaving their vehicles indiscriminately on roads.

"There is a problem with parking. The Metro has not provided much parking, and residents are parking anywhere. We urge them to use public transport and feeder services instead of parking their vehicles wherever they find space. Otherwise, we will be forced to take action," he said.

With the first services now underway, the focus will be on whether the new corridor can attract regular commuters and reduce dependence on private vehicles. While the initial response has been encouraging, adequate parking, reliable feeder services and the opening of the remaining stations will be important in making the Metro a convenient daily travel op