Excited To Travel On Pune Metro Line 3 Connecting Hinjawadi & Shivajinagar? Here Are 8 Things To Know Before You Travel | PMRDA

Pune: Pune Metro Line 3, connecting Maan near Hinjawadi with District Court in Shivajinagar, will begin passenger services on Wednesday, Nov 04. The first trains will leave at 6 am, giving commuters travelling between Hinjawadi's IT hub and central Pune a new public transport option. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 23.2-km elevated corridor on Tuesday.

However, passengers will not be able to use all 23 stations from the first day. Only 17 stations will open initially, while the remaining six are expected to become operational in phases by January 2027. Fares will start at ₹12 and go up to ₹62 for the full journey. Trains will run every five minutes and 30 seconds during peak hours. If you are planning to use the new Metro service, here are eight important things to know before travelling.

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1) First Train At 6 am, Last Train At 10.30 pm From Maan

Passenger services will begin at 6 am from both Maan and District Court stations.

The last train from Maan towards District Court will leave at 10.30 pm. In the opposite direction, the last train from District Court towards Maan will depart at 11.40 pm.

The service will operate for around 17 hours and 40 minutes each day. Commuters should plan their return journeys according to the last train timings at their boarding station.

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2) Only 17 Of The 23 Stations Will Open Initially

Although the entire corridor has been inaugurated, six stations will remain closed during the initial phase.

The stations opening for passengers on Nov 04 are Maan, Maan-MIDC Circle Phase II, Maan Bus Depot, Hinjawadi Phase II-Circle II, Hinjawadi Phase II-Circle I, Padmabhushan Chowk, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Hinjawadi Phase I, Wakad Chowk, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mhalunge, MITCON Balewadi, R K Laxman Museum, Aundh, Sakal Nagar, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Agriculture College and District Court.

The six stations that will not be operational initially are Balewadi High Street (Laxmi Nagar), Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner-Pashan Link Road, Bhosale Nagar (RBI) and Shivajinagar.

The two Balewadi stations are expected to open by the end of November. The remaining four are expected to become operational in phases by January 2027, said PMRDA Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari on Tuesday.

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3) Ticket Prices Start At ₹12; Full Journey Costs ₹62

Pune Metro Line 3 will have a distance-based fare system. Ticket prices will range from ₹12 to ₹62.

The fare slabs are:

- Up to 2 km: ₹12

- 2-4 km: ₹25

- 4-8 km: ₹37

- 8-12 km: ₹43

- 12-18 km: ₹49

- More than 18 km: ₹62

A journey between Maan and District Court, covering the entire corridor, will cost ₹62.

4) Trains Every Five Minutes And 30 Seconds During Peak Hours

Train frequency will depend on the time of day.

During the morning peak hours, from 7.30 am to 9.30 am, and evening peak hours, from 5 pm to 8 pm, trains will run every five minutes and 30 seconds.

During non-peak hours, the interval will be 10 minutes. The frequency may be adjusted depending on passenger demand, PMRDA officials said.

5) You Can Book Tickets Through The App, WhatsApp And Station Counters

Passengers will have several options to book tickets for Metro Line 3.

These include the Pune Metro mobile application, WhatsApp-based QR ticket booking, ticket counters at stations and automatic ticket vending machines.

Passengers can also use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel.

Those booking QR tickets through the mobile application or WhatsApp will have to scan the ticket at the entry gates.

6) Interchange With Existing Metro Lines Is Available At District Court

District Court station will connect Metro Line 3 with Pune's existing Metro network.

Passengers will be able to change to Line 1, which runs between Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Swargate, and Line 2, which connects Vanaz and Ramwadi.

A 150-metre pedestrian foot overbridge (FOB) connects the Line 3 station with the existing District Court interchange station. At the existing station, Line 1 operates from the underground platform level, while Line 2 has platforms on the elevated level above. Passengers can use staircases, escalators and lifts to move between the levels.

This will allow commuters from Hinjawadi to travel towards areas such as Pimpri-Chinchwad, Swargate, Deccan, Kothrud and Ramwadi using the connected network.

However, passengers should be aware of the ticketing arrangement. Separate QR tickets are currently required when changing between Line 3 and the existing Metro system. NCMC cardholders can use their cards at both entry gates. A fully integrated single-ticket facility is still being developed.

7) Parking Is Available Near Select Balewadi And Baner Stations

Commuters planning to drive to Pune Metro Line 3 stations can use two parking facilities developed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) near Balewadi and Baner.

A parking facility spread across approximately 30,000 sq ft has been developed within the Amar Tech Park premises near Station PMR-11 in Balewadi. Another facility covering around 21,000 sq ft is available within the ABZ premises near Station PMR-14 in Baner. Together, the facilities cover approximately 51,000 sq ft.

PMC had earlier identified additional parking locations along the corridor, including Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ramnagar, Balewadi High Street, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon and Baner. However, these are part of the wider parking plan and are not currently operational.

Pick-up and drop-off points are also being developed near stations for autorickshaws, app-based taxis and other vehicles. PMRDA is working with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and other transport operators to improve last-mile connectivity. However, commuters should check local transport availability before travelling, as dedicated feeder bus routes and frequencies have not been fully announced.

8. Some Stations Will Initially Have Only One Staircase

Commuters should also be aware that seven stations will initially have only one staircase available.

These include Maan, Maan-MIDC Circle Phase II, Maan Bus Depot, Hinjawadi Phase II-Circle I, Padmabhushan Chowk, Agriculture College and District Court.

Passengers using these stations should allow extra time, particularly during peak hours, as movement may be concentrated around the available access point.

What If Your Destination Station Is Not Open?

Passengers travelling to Shivajinagar will have to use Agriculture College or District Court stations until Shivajinagar station opens.

Similarly, those heading towards Baner and Balewadi High Street can consider Aundh and R K Laxman Museum stations, respectively. However, they will need to arrange their onward journey from these stations.

The full Maan-District Court journey is expected to take around 40 to 45 minutes. The corridor aims to reduce travel time for employees commuting to Hinjawadi's Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park