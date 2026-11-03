Pune: Sharad Pawar Stable After Admission For Cough And Chest Pain, Discharge Likely Tomorrow | X

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar's health condition is stable, and the pain he had been experiencing has subsided, Ruby Hall Clinic said on Tuesday (November 3). The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP is responding well to treatment, and the hospital has tentatively scheduled his discharge for Wednesday.

In an official statement, Dr Purvez K Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said the team of doctors attending to Pawar had reviewed his health condition. He added that Pawar was doing well, his condition remained stable, and the pain had subsided.

Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Monday (November 2) after complaining of coughing and pleuritic chest pain, a type of chest pain that typically worsens while breathing or coughing. After his admission, doctors conducted medical examinations and kept him under observation as a precaution.

In an earlier statement, Dr Grant had said that Pawar's admission was for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain. He had also indicated that his condition was expected to settle down.

With his condition now stable and the pain subsiding, doctors are continuing to monitor his health. His discharge is expected tomorrow, subject to his medical condition.