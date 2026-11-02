Maharashtra: Bomb Threat Emails Target Multiple District Courts; Pune Court Also Receives Threat, BDDS Conducts Search

Bomb Threat Emails Target Multiple District Courts; Pune Court Also Receives Threat, BDDS Conducts Search | Representational Image

Pune: Multiple district and sessions courts across Maharashtra received bomb threat emails on Monday (Nov 2), triggering security alerts, evacuations and searches by police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS). The threats were reported from several districts, including Pune, Thane, Satara, Hingoli, Beed, Solapur, Sangli, Parbhani and Amravati.

Pune was also among the locations where a bomb threat was reported. According to available information, the Pune court received a threat, following which a BDDS team reached the premises and began searching the building for explosives or suspicious objects.

The threats prompted authorities to take precautionary measures and evacuate court premises in several districts. Police have also initiated investigations to trace the source of the threatening emails.

In Thane, a threatening email reportedly warned of an explosion at 3.30 pm. Judges, advocates and court staff were evacuated as police and security teams searched the premises. No suspicious material was found during the reported search.

In Hingoli, the threat came to light after the court opened. Police and BDDS teams conducted searches, while the cybercrime unit began investigating the email to identify its sender.

Satara District Court also received a threatening email on its official email address on Monday morning. The premises were evacuated as security personnel carried out checks.

Similar threats were reported from Beed and Solapur, where court buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Sangli, Parbhani and Amravati were also among the districts where threatening emails and security responses were reported.

The bomb threat reported at Pune Court has added to security concerns in the district. According to media reports, a BDDS team reached the court premises and began searching the building following the threat.

The search was aimed at checking for explosive material or suspicious objects. Further details about the contents of the threat email, the exact time it was received and the outcome of the search were not immediately available.

The threats across several districts have raised concerns about a possible common pattern. However, there has been no official confirmation that all the emails originated from the same sender or were part of a coordinated operation.

Police and cybercrime teams are investigating the threatening messages and attempting to trace their origin.

Further details are awaited from the respective police authorities.