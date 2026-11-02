Pune To Navi Mumbai: How Kothrud Police Chased Kidnappers Across Expressway to Rescue Businessman | Sourced

Pune: In an operation spanning Pune to Navi Mumbai, Alankar police rescued a 43-year-old businessman who was allegedly abducted by four men over a ₹7 lakh loan dispute in Kothrud on Oct 28. Police chased the kidnappers' SUV along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and eventually intercepted it near the Panvel exit, rescuing the businessman unharmed.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Sameer Gulab Shaikh, while the rescued businessman is Kedar Jayant Wangikar, a resident of Warje Malwadi. Three other suspects managed to escape and are currently being traced by the police.

Businessman Abducted in Kothrud

According to the police, the incident took place near Dipashree Bungalow in Kothrud on Oct 28, when four men allegedly assaulted Wangikar, forcibly pushed him into a Scorpio SUV and drove away.

His friend, Vinay Prakash Pavathekar, alerted the police about the incident. Alankar Police Station personnel Chavan and Londhe, who were on marshal duty, began chasing the suspected vehicle.

Senior Police Inspector Ulhas Kadam formed a team to investigate the matter.

Suspects Break Toll Barrier to Evade Police

After receiving information that the Scorpio was heading towards Mumbai via Karve Road and Chandni Chowk, police alerted teams in Pune City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune Rural, Raigad, Navi Mumbai and the highway police.

The suspected SUV was spotted in the Khalapur area, following which police teams continued the pursuit. However, the suspects allegedly ignored police warnings, broke through a toll barrier and sped towards Mumbai in an attempt to escape.

Police continued chasing the vehicle and eventually cornered it near the Panvel exit on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. After surrounding the SUV from both sides, officers intercepted it and apprehended Shaikh. Wangikar was rescued safely.

Shaikh reportedly told investigators that his three accomplices had abandoned the vehicle on the highway and fled.

₹7 Lakh Loan Dispute Behind Abduction

During the investigation, police found that the kidnapping was allegedly linked to a financial dispute involving a ₹7 lakh loan.

Wangikar had reportedly acted as a mediator to help two acquaintances secure the loan from the suspects. However, the borrowers allegedly failed to repay the amount on time, leading to a dispute.

Police suspect that Shaikh had threatened to kill Wangikar before abducting him over the unpaid amount.