Pune: Heavy Rain Disrupts Morning Commute; City Records Highest November Rainfall Since 2019 | Anand Chaini

Pune: Heavy rain lashed Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday morning, November 2, with showers intensifying from around 6:30 am. Several parts of the city and its adjoining areas witnessed persistent rainfall, affecting morning commuters and disrupting daily activities. The downpour followed a spell of rain that began on Sunday night.

According to rainfall data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded 41.1 mm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning. This was the highest 24-hour rainfall recorded in Pune in November since 2019.

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Other areas also received substantial rainfall during the same period. Hadapsar recorded 35.5 mm, followed by Magarpatta at 30.5 mm, Chinchwad at 19.5 mm and Pashan at 14.6 mm.

The showers affected several parts of Pune, with heavy rain reported from areas including Camp, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Sinhagad Road, Kothrud, Baner and Hinjawadi. Pimpri-Chinchwad and its adjoining localities also experienced rainfall.

The continuous downpour, which began on Sunday night and intensified in the early hours of Monday, resulted in water accumulation on roads in several areas. Waterlogging affected the movement of vehicles and added to commuters' difficulties during the morning rush hour. Residents travelling to work and other destinations faced inconvenience as rain continued across the city.

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Heavy Rain in Parts of Maharashtra on Sunday

The rainfall on Monday followed heavy showers reported in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday, November 1. Several areas in Pune, Satara and Ahilyanagar districts saw rain, with showers affecting residential neighbourhoods and disrupting daily routines.

In Pune, areas such as Camp, Dhayari, Ambegaon and Sinhagad Road witnessed showers, while parts of the city experienced further rainfall later in the day. Hinjawadi also reported heavy rain.

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The latest spell comes after a relatively dry October in Pune. According to the reported rainfall data from the IMD's Shivajinagar observatory, the city received just 1.7 mm of rain during the month.

The IMD's forecast for November 2 indicated the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Madhya Maharashtra over the following days. Residents have been advised to remain cautious amid the changing weather conditions.