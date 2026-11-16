Renowned Kirtankar Chaitanya Swami Dies By Suicide In Jalna | Sourced

Jalna: Mahant Devendra Chaitanya Swami (41), head of the ancient Pataleshwar Temple at Savangi Aughadrao in Bhokardan tehsil, allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself at his residence on Sunday morning, police said. His death has sent shockwaves among thousands of devotees, with grief spreading across the region.

The incident came to light when Swami failed to visit the temple as usual on Sunday morning. Concerned villagers went to his residence and found him hanging from a ceiling beam. They immediately informed the police.

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Khamgal said the police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. The body was sent to the Walsawangi Primary Health Centre for a post-mortem examination. The exact reason behind the suspected suicide remains unknown. Police also said that his mobile phone was missing. Further investigation is underway.

API Khamgal said that, following the doctor's examination, it was suspected that Swami had died by suicide by hanging. "We are waiting for the post-mortem report, and the reason behind the suspected suicide is not known," he said.

Originally from Musalgaon in Sinnar tehsil of Nashik district, Swami had been residing at Pataleshwar Temple for the past 14 years. Through Bhagavad Gita recitations, kirtans and spiritual discourses, he had earned a large following. He also worked to inculcate moral values among schoolchildren.

Thousands of devotees from Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Buldhana districts gathered for his last darshan. His last rites were performed near the Pataleshwar Temple on Sunday evening, police said.