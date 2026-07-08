Relentless Rain Batters Nashik; Godavari River Swells As Roads Are Damaged And Train Services Hit | Sourced

Nashik: Although the weather department's earlier warning of a cloudburst did not materialise, heavy and continuous rainfall has lashed Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, and surrounding areas over the past two days. Since around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, persistent rain has continued across the region, disrupting normal life and slowing road traffic.



The district administration remains on high alert, deploying personnel to address rain-related issues wherever required. Water levels in reservoirs connected to the Godavari River have also risen significantly.



Heavy rainfall has been recorded across Nashik city and the talukas of Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth, Surgana, Kalwan, and Sinnar. Igatpuri has received the highest rainfall at 729 mm, with rivers and streams flowing in full spate. The Darna, Vaki, and Bham rivers are in flood, while water storage in the Bham and Bhavali dams has increased substantially.



Trimbakeshwar recorded 150 mm of rainfall, while Surgana and Peth each crossed the 100 mm mark. Nashik city received 107 mm of rain on Tuesday.

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Trees Uprooted, Roads Damaged

Heavy rainfall has caused widespread disruption in Nashik city, where several infrastructure projects are underway ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Twenty-seven trees have been uprooted, obstructing traffic at multiple locations. Roads have caved in at some places, creating difficulties for motorists.



Waterlogging across the city has submerged potholes, leading to several minor accidents. Authorities have also expressed concern over possible public health issues if the situation persists.



Train Services Delayed

Rail services from Mumbai to Nashik have been affected, with several trains running around one hour behind schedule. The delay has caused inconvenience to passengers, and Nashik Road railway station witnessed heavy crowds during the morning hours.



Gangapur Dam 45% Full

The Gangapur Dam, which supplies drinking water to Nashik city, has reached 45% of its storage capacity. Although water has not yet been released from the dam, continuous rainfall around Nashik and Trimbakeshwar has significantly increased inflows into the Godavari basin. Heavy rainfall in Trimbakeshwar is expected to further improve the reservoir's storage.



Increased Discharge from Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam

According to the Irrigation Department's Flood Control Cell, discharge from the Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam was 110,079 cusecs at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and was later increased to 211,965 cusecs due to rising inflows.



With heavy rainfall expected to continue, officials have warned that the discharge may be increased further depending on the situation. Residents living along the Godavari riverbanks have been urged to remain vigilant and immediately move livestock, agricultural equipment, water pumps, and other belongings to safer locations.