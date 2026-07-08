Nashik: Girish Mahajan Calls For Early Planning Of Sadhugram Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: With the Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held in Nashik–Trimbakeshwar next year, Maharashtra's Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan has directed officials to begin systematic planning for the Sadhugram immediately. He emphasised that since the Kumbh Mela will coincide with the monsoon, every precaution must be taken to ensure that heavy rains do not disrupt arrangements for devotees, saints, or the administration.



Mahajan visited the proposed Sadhugram site and the ghat areas at Trimbakeshwar on Tuesday to review preparations. The inspection was attended by Nashik Mayor Himgauri Adke-Aher, Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Additional Collector Hemangi Patil, Assistant Collector Dr Pawan Datta, Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav, and Chief Officer of the Municipal Council Govind Jadhav, among other officials.



During the inspection of the proposed Sadhugram near the Ahilya Kund area, Mahajan observed that rainwater had accumulated at the site. He instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive drainage and flood-management plan to prevent similar issues during the Kumbh Mela, especially in the event of heavy rainfall.



The minister also reviewed the construction of new riverfront ghats, directing officials to ensure high construction quality, public safety, and adequate flood preparedness. Considering the possibility of waterlogging in the proposed Sadhugram, an alternative site was also inspected. Mahajan said that a final decision would be taken after a detailed assessment of all potential risks and reiterated the need for permanent and effective infrastructure solutions for the successful conduct of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.