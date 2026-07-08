Nashik: Satyajit Tambe Urges Government To Fast-Track Sakur Phata–Samruddhi Connector | Sourced

Nashik: Former MLA Satyajit Tambe has demanded the immediate commencement of work on the Sakur Phata-Samruddhi connector road to ensure that the residents of Nashik can directly benefit from the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Expressway).

Satyajit Tambe said, "I had raised this issue in the legislature on July 10, 2025. Despite the completion of land acquisition, actual work has not yet begun. Consequently, Nashik residents are still forced to travel to the Samruddhi Mahamarg via Igatpuri, incurring the burden of paying a double toll—one for the Igatpuri route and another for the Samruddhi Mahamarg."

He further added, "The government repeatedly suggests the Wadivhare route as an alternative, but that project will take several years to complete. With the Kumbh Mela just a year away, it is imperative to start work on the Sakur Phata-Samruddhi connector immediately."

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While the Samruddhi Mahamarg is proving crucial for travel between Nashik-Pune and Nashik-Mumbai, the lack of a direct connector road to the city is causing significant inconvenience to Nashik residents. Tambe has urged the government to provide relief to the citizens by expediting the work on this project, for which land acquisition has already been completed.

Emphasising the critical importance of this connector road in the context of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Tambe has called upon the government to take immediate action.