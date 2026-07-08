Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam Reviews Monsoon Preparedness In Trimbakeshwar | Sourced

Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam visited Trimbakeshwar today to review the various precautionary measures implemented by the administration in view of the ongoing monsoon. During the visit, he inspected several key locations and assessed road conditions, traffic arrangements, and safety measures put in place to protect residents and visitors.



The inspection was attended by Additional District Collector Hemangi Patil, Assistant District Collector and Sub-Divisional Officer (Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar) Dr G. V. S. Pawan Datta, Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav, Public Works Department Deputy Engineer Vijay Baviskar, and officials from various departments.



Dr Gedam inspected the Pehine–Bhilwad Road and the Trimbakeshwar–Talwadi Road located behind Prayag Tirth. Officials briefed him on the current condition of the roads, designated alternative traffic routes, emergency response plans, and arrangements made to ensure public safety during the monsoon.



The Divisional Commissioner instructed all concerned departments to remain on high alert and work in close coordination throughout the rainy season. He emphasised that prompt preventive measures should be taken to minimise inconvenience to the public and ensure the safety of citizens at all times.