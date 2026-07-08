Nashik Rains Trigger Widespread Disruptions; Nandini River Reaches Danger Level, Roads Closed, Vehicles Stranded | Sourced

Nashik: Relentless rainfall continued to batter Nashik on Tuesday, causing widespread disruption across the city and surrounding areas. Rising river levels, submerged bridges, damaged roads and stranded vehicles affected normal life, prompting the administration to urge residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The Nandini River in the Satpur area reached the danger level for the first time this monsoon, leading to the closure of the Gorakshanath Road bridge and the bridge connecting Mahadev Wadi to the Male area after both were submerged. Authorities have stopped traffic on these routes and appealed to citizens not to use the bridges until water levels recede.

Heavy rain also disrupted road connectivity at several locations. The Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Road has been closed after a portion of the road at Pimpalgaon Bahula was washed away. In the Vazre Mala area near Pathardi Phata, water flowing over the bridge behind Hotel Swarnajali cut off access to Shri Gajanan Residency. Motorists also faced difficulties passing through the Papaya Nursery area due to waterlogging.

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Several vehicles were stranded in different parts of the city. At Someshwar, a Citilinc bus got stuck in a large pothole, while a school van and a Nashik Municipal Corporation garbage collection vehicle were trapped in floodwater near Chopda Lawns.

The continuous rain also damaged public infrastructure. The protective wall at Morwadi Amardham was severely eroded, allowing foul-smelling water to enter nearby houses. Residents have demanded immediate repairs to prevent further damage.

The district administration has advised people living near riverbanks to remain alert as water levels continue to rise. Officials warned that if the heavy rainfall persists, flood-like conditions could develop in other parts of the district.

Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official advisories until the weather situation improves.