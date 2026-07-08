Nashik ZP On High Alert As CEO Omkar Pawar Reviews Rain Preparedness In Peth | Sourced

Nashik: With a heavy rainfall warning issued for the district, Nashik Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omkar Pawar visited Peth Taluka today to inspect the preparedness of the health infrastructure and disaster management systems.

During the visit, Pawar first inspected the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Karanjali. He reviewed the available manpower, medicine stocks, medical facilities, and emergency preparedness at the hospital. He specifically inquired about measures to admit pregnant women in advance, considering the possibility of transport links being cut off due to heavy rains. He interacted with the admitted expectant mothers and inquired about their well-being. He issued instructions to ensure all facilities were fully equipped, including the availability of anti-venom for snakebite cases.

Subsequently, Pawar visited the Bhuvan Gram Panchayat, located near the Gujarat border. There, he inspected the local administration's preparedness for potential floods and disasters. He reviewed arrangements regarding the relocation of citizens, shelter centres, drinking water, food supplies, and emergency communication systems. He also visited the Ashramshala (residential school) in Bhuvan and issued instructions regarding safety precautions for the students.

Read Also Central Railway Launches Largest-Ever Infrastructure Upgrade For Simhastha Kumbh 2027 In Nashik

District-wide Preparedness

The Zilla Parishad administration has implemented comprehensive measures in light of the heavy rainfall. So far, 397 citizens have been relocated to safer areas. 141 pregnant women have been admitted to various health facilities, and 116 ambulances have been kept on standby. To prevent flooding, the gates of 4,020 minor irrigation bunds have been kept open.

CEO Omkar Pawar stated:

“The Zilla Parishad administration is fully alert regarding the heavy rainfall situation. The health, disaster management, and irrigation departments are working in coordination. Citizens should follow the administration's instructions and not believe in rumours.” Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Gram Panchayat) Dr Varsha Fadol, District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More, Assistant Block Development Officer Sunil Bagul, and others were present on this occasion.