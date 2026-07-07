Central Railway Launches Largest-Ever Infrastructure Upgrade For Simhastha Kumbh 2027 In Nashik | Sourced



Nashik: In preparation for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Bhusawal Division of Central Railway has launched its largest-ever infrastructure upgrade programme to provide safe, seamless and modern rail facilities for the millions of pilgrims expected to visit Nashik. Out of 92 planned development projects, 90 have received administrative approval.



The works include station redevelopment, yard modernisation, electronic interlocking, automatic block signalling, new foot overbridges (FOBs), high-level platforms, covered sheds, water supply systems, holding areas, and extensive civil, electrical and signalling upgrades.



Five key stations Nashik Road, Deolali, Odha, Kherwadi and Kasbe Sukene are undergoing major redevelopment. A total of nine new foot overbridges are being constructed, including a 12-metre-wide FOB at Nashik Road and eight 6-metre-wide FOBs at the remaining stations. Platform widening, construction of new high-level platforms, and covered sheds spanning over 51,000 square metres are also part of the project. Additional water storage facilities, toilets and expanded circulating areas are being developed to improve passenger convenience.

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Deolali station is being transformed into the primary railway operations and passenger management hub for the Kumbh period. The project includes a new terminal platform, three additional loop lines, a stabling line, two pit lines, a sick line, a shunting neck, and electronic interlocking. Two new high-level platforms capable of accommodating 24-coach trains, two FOBs, additional covered sheds, enhanced water storage, two permanent holding areas, a coach inspection centre, staff amenities, access roads and improved drainage are also being developed.



At Nashik Road station, extensive work is underway, including yard modernisation, emergency crossovers, electronic interlocking, a new 12-metre-wide FOB, replacement of the existing footbridge, six escalators, platform widening, additional covered sheds, 16 new toilets, and two permanent holding areas to manage crowds during the royal bathing days.



Odha station is being upgraded into a major stabling hub with three additional loop lines, six stabling lines, two FOBs, new platforms, covered sheds, a 250,000-litre water supply system, 12 toilets and two holding areas. Land acquisition for the project has already been completed.



At Kherwadi, the works include three additional stabling lines, electronic interlocking, two new high-level platforms, two FOBs, covered sheds, 250,000 litres of water storage, and 12 toilets.

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Kasbe Sukene station will receive an additional loop line, three stabling lines, widened platforms, two FOBs, covered sheds, increased water storage capacity and two permanent holding areas.



Beyond station redevelopment, automatic block signalling is being introduced on the Manmad–Igatpuri section, while electronic interlocking at 12 stations, along with track, electrical and signalling modernisation, is progressing in phases to minimise disruption to rail operations.



According to the Bhusawal Division of Central Railway, these projects will significantly enhance railway capacity, operational efficiency and passenger safety, ensuring world-class rail facilities for the millions of devotees expected during Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. Continuous monitoring is being carried out to ensure that all projects are completed on schedule.