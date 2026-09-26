Reel Star Divya Shinde, 8 Others Booked For Demanding ₹5 Lakh & Assaulting Retired Pune Cantonment Medical Officer | Sourced

Pune: Bigg Boss Marathi fame reel star Divya Shinde and eight to 10 others have been booked by Kale Padal police for allegedly demanding ₹5 lakh from a retired Pune Cantonment Board chief medical officer and assaulting him at his residence after he refused to pay.

The suspects have been identified as Shinde, a resident of Suncity on Sinhagad Road, and Anna Dhamdhere of Pimpri, along with others. Police have registered a case under Sections 308(4), 333, 109(1), 118(1), 115(2), 352, 351(3), 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 190 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the complainant, Dr Vidyadhar Gaikwad, 65, retired as the chief medical officer of Pune Cantonment Hospital in 2021. He is a member of Karunadeep Foundation, which organised the Kala Avishkar Mahotsav at Balgandharva Rangmandir from Sep 1 to Sep 3.

According to the complaint, Shinde had neither been officially invited by Gaikwad or the organisation to the event nor entered into any agreement with them to promote it.

However, she allegedly claimed to have promoted the festival and began demanding ₹5 lakh from Gaikwad through calls and messages in August.

Alleged Threats At Residence

The complaint states that on Sep 17, Shinde, Dhamdhere and some others allegedly went to Gaikwad's residence. As he was not at home, they allegedly threatened and intimidated his wife and son before leaving.

On Sep 23, Dhamdhere allegedly called Gaikwad to a hotel, where the demand for ₹5 lakh was repeated. Gaikwad was allegedly threatened with an assault at his home within two days if he failed to pay.

Alleged Physical Assault At Home

According to the complaint, around 8.30 pm on Sep 24, Dhamdhere arrived at Gaikwad's residence. After the door was opened, Shinde and eight to 10 others allegedly entered the house.

They allegedly kicked and punched Gaikwad in the face, abdomen and back and threatened him over the non-payment of the money. The complaint further alleges that the suspects instigated others to assault him.

Gaikwad reportedly told them that he was a paralysis patient and requested them to stop. However, one of the suspects allegedly attacked him on the head with a sharp weapon. He was also allegedly assaulted with sticks, belts and an iron vessel.

The suspects also allegedly issued threats concerning Gaikwad's wife, the complaint states.

Car Taken Away

When Gaikwad's son and daughter-in-law returned home, they were also allegedly threatened. The suspects allegedly warned that they would take away the family's car if the ₹5 lakh was not paid and subsequently left with Gaikwad's car.

The complaint also alleges that some household articles were damaged during the incident.

Gaikwad, who sustained serious injuries in the assault, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police are investigating the case.