Maharashtra Declares Drought In 265 Talukas; 8 From Pune District Included, Relief Measures Announced | X

Pune: The Maharashtra government has declared drought conditions in 265 of the state's 358 talukas, including eight talukas in Pune district, after prolonged dry spells and rainfall deficiency affected the kharif season. The Pune talukas included in the drought list are Bhor, Velhe, Khed, Shirur, Baramati, Indapur, Daund and Purandar. The decision was taken after the state activated Trigger-1 under its drought management framework.

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The first-stage trigger is activated when there is a rainfall deficit of more than 25% along with a prolonged dry spell of at least 21 days. The government said its assessment also considered other drought indicators and the report of the Agriculture Commissioner. The declaration covers nearly 74% of Maharashtra's talukas and brings immediate drought-related relief measures to the affected areas.

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Eight Pune Talukas Under Drought Measures

The drought declaration comes after several parts of rural Pune faced long gaps in rainfall during the kharif season. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane had recently visited Daund, Baramati and Indapur and reviewed crop conditions and water availability. He said several talukas in Pune had faced prolonged breaks in rainfall, affecting standing crops.

The situation has also led to concerns over drinking water and fodder in rural areas. The Pune Zilla Parishad had been preparing measures to deal with possible water scarcity, particularly in Indapur, Baramati, Purandar and Daund.

The irrigation department also advanced the release of water from the Khadakwasla dam system for rabi crops. Water was scheduled to enter the Mutha canal from Sep 25, around three weeks earlier than the usual schedule, with Indapur and Daund among the areas expected to benefit.

Land Revenue Waiver, Loan Relief For Farmers

Under the drought relief measures, farmers in the affected talukas will get concessions in land revenue. The government has also ordered the restructuring of short-term crop loans and postponed the recovery of agriculture-related loans. This is intended to reduce the immediate financial burden on farmers affected by crop losses and the prolonged dry spell.

Relief has also been announced on electricity bills for agricultural pumps. The government has directed authorities to ensure that agricultural pump connections in drought-affected villages are not disconnected because of the scarcity situation.

The government resolution states that electricity bills for agricultural pumps up to 7.5 horsepower had already been waived, while the newly announced concession will cover pumps above that capacity in the affected areas.

Exam Fees Waived, More MGNREGA Work

The relief package also includes a waiver of examination fees for school and college students in the affected areas. The government has further relaxed norms under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to create more work opportunities in rural areas. This is expected to help agricultural labourers and other rural workers who may lose income because of crop damage.

Authorities have also been asked to ensure the availability of foodgrains for farmers and agricultural labourers dependent on farming. Drinking water arrangements will be strengthened in drought-hit villages. Water tankers will be deployed wherever necessary, while arrangements will also be made to provide water for livestock.

The government has also ordered measures to ensure adequate fodder for animals. Water conservation works will be taken up in the affected areas as part of the drought response. District collectors have been directed to begin detailed crop inspections and prepare panchnamas. Officials will collect photographs and GPS coordinates of surveyed fields to document crop conditions and submit the reports through the Agriculture Commissioner.

Crop-Loss Compensation Yet To Be Announced

While several relief measures have been activated, the government has not yet announced the final financial assistance for crop losses.

A separate government resolution will be issued after the prescribed assessment and verification process is completed.