Pune Ganpati Visarjan 2026: 27 Ambulances Deployed Along Immersion Routes; 759 Traffic Personnel Trained In CPR | AI-generated

Pune: As lakhs of devotees are expected to gather to witness the Ganesh Visarjan processions, the traffic police have made special medical arrangements along all four immersion routes. A total of 27 ambulances equipped with doctors and essential medical facilities will remain stationed along the routes to provide emergency assistance to devotees and local residents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakare said each ambulance would be accompanied by a traffic police personnel who would remain in contact with the police control room. In case of a medical emergency, the personnel will help clear a route through the crowds and traffic restrictions to ensure the patient is taken to the nearest hospital without delay.

The arrangements are particularly important as roads in and around the immersion procession routes are expected to remain closed for nearly 36 hours. Local residents requiring emergency medical care can also seek assistance through the police control room.

In addition to the ambulance arrangements, the traffic branch has trained 759 police personnel and officers in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). These trained personnel will be deployed across the immersion routes and will be able to provide immediate assistance to anyone who develops breathing difficulties or suffers a medical emergency.

“Traffic personnel trained in CPR will remain deployed throughout the immersion routes. If anyone requires assistance, they will provide immediate help and, when necessary, administer CPR at the spot,” Bhajibhakare said.

The police have appealed to citizens to contact the police control room in case of a medical emergency during the immersion procession. The arrangements aim to ensure timely medical assistance despite the heavy crowds and traffic restrictions during the festivities.