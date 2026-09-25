Pune: Youngest Devotees Bid Farewell To Bappa, Find Joy In Dhol-Tasha And Traditions | FPJ Photo

Pune: As thousands of devotees stepped out on Friday to bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi, the city’s streets celebrated both children discovering traditions and devotees saying goodbye to their beloved Bappa.

Among the massive crowds were parents and grandparents who brought along young children to experience the Ganesh Visarjan procession. For many families, the occasion became an opportunity to introduce children to the sights, sounds and traditions associated with Ganeshotsav.

With DJs missing from the celebrations, several families said traditional dhol-tasha pathaks, cultural performances, rangoli and devotional chants became the centre of attraction for children.

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Priya Deshmukh, mother of a four-year-old, said the procession had turned into a learning experience for her son.

“This year, I wanted my son to experience Ganesh Visarjan properly because he is now old enough to understand and ask questions. Throughout the procession, he kept asking me why the dhol-tasha is being played, why everyone is wearing saffron headbands and scarves, and why rangoli has been made on the roads. He was particularly fascinated by the dhol-tasha pathaks and kept trying to copy their movements. As parents, these are the moments when we get an opportunity to explain our traditions to children rather than simply telling them to follow them,” she said.

Deshmukh also welcomed the absence of DJs, saying it had helped retain the traditional character of the celebrations.

“I also feel that the absence of DJs has made the atmosphere more traditional and peaceful. The children are actually paying attention to the dhol-tasha, the chants and the cultural performances. It feels like they are experiencing the festival in a much more meaningful way,” she said.

For some parents, Friday’s procession was also their child’s first experience of Ganesh Visarjan. Amey Kulkarni, father of a five-year-old, said his son had been excited since morning.

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“This is my son’s first Ganesh Visarjan, and he has been excited about it since morning. He has been asking us questions about everything he sees — the Ganpati idols, the decorations, the rangoli and especially the dhol-tasha. Every time a pathak passes by, he becomes extremely excited and wants to stand closer and watch,” he said.

Kulkarni said the traditional music had helped children engage more closely with the celebrations.

“Without DJs dominating the procession, the children can hear the dhol-tasha clearly and understand that music and celebration can also be part of our cultural traditions. For us, bringing him here is not just about visarjan; it is about giving him memories that he will hopefully carry forward,” he said.

Sneha Patil, mother of a three-year-old, said her daughter’s curiosity continued throughout the procession.

“She kept asking me why people are wearing a particular type of traditional dress, why there are different kinds of rangoli on the road and why everyone starts dancing when the dhol-tasha begins. Instead of simply enjoying the procession, she is trying to understand everything around her, and that makes the experience special for us as parents,” Patil said.

For senior family members, children's participation offered a sense of continuity. Suresh Joshi, who attended the procession with his grandchildren, said their questions reminded him of how traditions are passed from one generation to another.

“I have brought my grandchildren along because I want them to understand the traditions that we grew up with. They keep asking questions about the dhol-tasha, the Ganpati idol, the rangoli and even why people chant ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. These may seem like simple questions, but they show that children are genuinely interested in understanding the festival,” Joshi said.

The excitement was equally visible among the children. Five-year-old Vivaan said he particularly enjoyed the dhol-tasha.

“I like the dhol-tasha because it is very loud and everyone starts dancing when they play. I was watching the people playing the drums and I also wanted to dance like them. I also liked seeing the big Ganpati. I said ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ many times today. I don’t want Bappa to go, but I am happy that I got to come and see the visarjan,” he said.

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Four-year-old Aarohi was also fascinated by the celebrations.

“I like seeing all the people dancing and the dhol-tasha playing. I also saw many children wearing orange bands on their heads. I liked the Ganpati decorations and the rangoli on the road. I am a little sad that Ganpati is going, but I know Bappa will come again next year. I want to come again and dance when the dhol-tasha is playing. I’m enjoying this,” she said.