Pune: Ganesh Procession Blocks Ambulance Route In Sadashiv Peth, Patient Carried On Stretcher | AI Representative

Pune: A Ganesh immersion procession reportedly blocked the entrance to a hospital in Sadashiv Peth on Thursday evening, after a mandal’s DJ setup and chariot got stuck near the hospital gate. The packed roads and procession made it difficult for an ambulance carrying a patient to reach the hospital.

The ambulance was reportedly stopped at a nearby junction as it could not move through the crowded route. The patient had to be taken out of the ambulance and carried on a stretcher along the road to reach the hospital.

The incident took place as large crowds gathered for Ganesh immersion processions, with DJ systems and chariots occupying parts of the road. The blockage raised concerns over the availability of clear routes for emergency vehicles during major festival processions.

According to the information available, the patient was not dependent on oxygen or ventilator support. This helped prevent the situation from becoming more serious. However, the incident highlighted the difficulties patients may face when emergency access to hospitals is blocked.

While public celebrations and processions are an important part of Ganeshotsav, emergency access near hospitals needs to be kept clear at all times.

Such delays can become critical for patients who require immediate medical attention or depend on oxygen or ventilator support. The incident has raised concerns over the need to ensure that emergency routes and hospital entrances remain accessible during festive processions.