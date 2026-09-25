Pune: Manache Ganpati Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim And Tulshibaug Complete Visarjan After Kasba |WATCH VIDEOS

Pune: Manache Ganpati Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim And Tulshibaug Complete Visarjan After Kasba | FPJ Photo

Pune: The traditional Visarjan of Pune’s five Manache Ganpati gathered pace on Friday evening, with the idols being immersed one after another after the morning processions. Following Kasba Ganpati’s immersion at 4.40 pm, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim and Tulshibaug completed their Visarjan within the next hour.

The second Manacha Ganpati, Shri Tambdi Jogeshwari, was immersed at around 5 pm, followed by the third Manacha Ganpati, Shri Guruji Talim, at 5.05 pm at Nateshwar Ghat.

The fourth Manacha Ganpati, Shri Tulshibaug Ganpati, was subsequently immersed at Panchaleshwar Ghat at around 5.34 pm. Its traditional procession had started at around 9.45 am and continued through the day before reaching the immersion ghat.

The five Manache Ganpati follow a fixed ceremonial order during Pune’s traditional immersion proceedings. Kasba Ganpati leads the sequence, followed by Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesariwada.

Earlier, Kasba Ganpati was immersed at Nateshwar Ghat at around 4.40 pm. The remaining Manache Ganpati then proceeded for immersion one after another, with the second, third and fourth idols completing their Visarjan in quick succession.

With the immersion of Tulshibaug Ganpati, four of the five Manache Ganpati have completed their Visarjan, while Kesariwada Ganpati remains in the traditional sequence.