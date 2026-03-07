Horror At Dive Ghat: Semi-Naked Woman Found Dead, CCTV Leads Pune Police To Shocking Suspect | Representative Image

Pune: A shocking crime has once again come to light in the city of Pune. Tension gripped the area after the semi-naked body of a woman was discovered at the foot of Dive Ghat on the Hadapsar-Saswad road.

The incident, which occurred late on the night of March 3, has sparked fear among the local community. Upon receiving the information, officials from the Phursungi Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) and the Crime Branch rushed to the scene to begin their investigation. The case took a significant turn within a few days as police took a suspect into custody.

According to available details, following the incident, police began reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area. During the investigation, 29-year-old Prakash Bibhishan Mane came under suspicion.

Police said that Mane works as a supervisor at a private company. The footage reportedly showed him roaming the area and monitoring the woman for several days. Based on this information, police detained him for questioning, during which he allegedly confessed to the crime.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the deceased woman used to sleep at the foot of Dive Ghat. The accused was aware of this and had been stalking her for some time. At approximately 11:00 PM on March 3, the accused approached her and allegedly attempted to force a sexual encounter. When the woman firmly refused, an argument broke out, and the situation escalated rapidly.

Brutal Murder Out of Rage

Police said that when the woman began to scream and resist, the accused grew enraged. To prevent anyone nearby from hearing her cries, he attacked her. Police suspect that the accused struck her on the head with a stone and strangled her. The woman died during the assault, after which the accused fled the scene. The body was discovered by citizens the following day, who immediately alerted the police.

The Phursungi Police have officially arrested Prakash Bibhishan Mane. While the deceased woman is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, her identity has not yet been established.

The operation was conducted by Police Inspector Sudarshan Gaikwad of Unit 6 of the Crime Branch and his team, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingale. Police are currently conducting an in-depth interrogation of the accused to gather more details and are working urgently to identify the victim.