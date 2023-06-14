Rawet: Nano Homes Pragati Panel Wins Society Polls

The Nano Homes Cooperative Housing Society in Rawet recently held elections for its committee members, and the Nano Homes Progress Panel, led by Sachin Siddhe, achieved a resounding victory. The elections, which determined the committee members for the term 2023-2028, took place on Saturday amidst intense competition.

A total of 35 candidates vied for the 17 vacant committee member positions. The candidates were divided between two prominent panels: the Nano Homes Progress Panel and the Nano Homes Development Panel. Each panel consisted of 17 candidates affiliated with their respective agendas and visions for the cooperative housing society.

Throughout the extensive campaign, both panels showcased their planned programs for the next five years, leaving no stone unturned to garner support from society members. Candidates engaged in direct and indirect interactions, addressing concerns and presenting their initiatives to the members.

However, when the final results were announced, the Nano Homes Progress Panel emerged as the clear winner, securing all 17 seats on the committee.