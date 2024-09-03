Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar Hints at Shift to Sharad Pawar’s Camp, Signaling Potential Political Realignment in Satara |

After suffering a setback in the last Lok Sabha elections, there is growing speculation of a significant exodus from the Mahayuti as the Assembly elections approach especially in Satara district.

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, the former Speaker of the Legislative Council and a leader within the Ajit Pawar group, hinted during a discussion with his office bearers and activists that he might align with Sharad Pawar’s group if the situation demands it. This has fueled rumors of a major political realignment within the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, with talks in the Satara district suggesting that Nimbalkar may soon distance himself from Ajit Pawar and return to Sharad Pawar.

Sounding 'trumpet' remark

A group of office bearers recently approached Nimbalkar with grievances against two prominent BJP leaders. In response, Nimbalkar addressed their concerns, stating, “Our complaint is against former MP Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar and his associates. We demand that the BJP should not use its power to support them. Let’s convene a meeting to resolve these grievances, and you should come prepared. Let women also take part. If they don’t resolve this issue, how long will it be before we have to sound the ‘trumpet’?” His remarks were met with enthusiastic applause, indicating strong support from those present.

Several leaders from the Mahayuti are reportedly gravitating towards Sharad Pawar. Recently in Kolhapur, BJP leader Samarjit Ghatge hinted at joining Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress, while former minister Harshvardhan Patil is also rumored to be dissatisfied within the BJP and may shift to Sharad Pawar’s camp. Now, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, a key figure in Satara district politics, is also signaling a possible departure from the Mahayuti, as evidenced by his recent comments to party workers.

Currently, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar of Phaltan and Deepak Chavan, an MLA who rose to prominence with his support, remain nominally aligned with the Mahayuti. However, in the Lok Sabha elections, they subtly aided Sharad Pawar’s NCP by maintaining a neutral stance. This has heightened speculation that Nimbalkar and Chavan may take a leading role in the upcoming Assembly elections. The situation is expected to become clearer in the coming days. Should this shift occur, Sharad Pawar’s NCP could gain considerable strength in the district, a development that is being widely discussed in political circles.